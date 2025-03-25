“They are brothers”— 90 Day: The Last Resort fans react to Gino and Florian’s shocking fight

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 finally released its highly anticipated re-commitment ceremony episode, episode 17, on March 24. The episode featured couples deciding between breaking up and staying together to work on their relationship during the final ceremony, with their therapists in attendance.

Before the re-commitment ceremony, there was a discussion about Matt not being the right person for Jasmine to open her marriage to because she was friends with him and he knew too much about their marriage. Florian said in a 90 Day: The Last Resort confessional that he had asked Gino from the beginning to sleep with his wife, and that if he did, they wouldn't have to pursue an open marriage.

When he relayed this to Gino, Gino said he couldn't sleep with his wife because he needed an emotional connection to get aroused. However, Florian refused to understand Gino's perspective and insisted that he sleep with Jasmine to prevent her from going out to meet her needs. This upset Gino, who tried to hit Florian, but before he could, the other men on the show restrained him.

Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort came to react to this near physical altercation between Gino and Florian.

"Gino & Florian are fine. They are brothers. If I had a dollar for every time I wanted to punch my brother," a fan said.

"If only Gino would fight for his marriage the way he tryna fight Florian," said another fan.

"This moment when Gino snapped & went after Florian is the most real I have seen Gino so far. He is only human. This man has been beaten down & belittled for so long. It's only a matter of time before you reach that boiling point," added a third.

"I hope Florian and Gino recommit to each other," commented one.

Some fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort believed that Florian's claims about Gino being the problem were true.

"THANK YOU FLORIAN!! Finally one of the men see GINO IS THE PROBLEM; what he’s doing is WRONG. It’s ABUSE, it’s neglect," an X user wrote.

"Florian has been the best counselor all season long. He told GINO from day one that you need to F**K your wife. Period. End of discussion. Although Florian isn't wrong, men shouldn't be required to have s*x because men are supposed to want to," wrote another.

"Gino it’s a little late to try to act like you’re a man. Florian would whoop your **s. You’re mad because people are calling you out for letting your wife go to sleep with another man. Because you’re not man enough to take care of your own wife," commented one.

"See how quickly Gino lost his s**t and call Florian a b**ch? Y'all think he doesn't do that to Jasmine and he's so innocent? He's abusive and controlling too," wrote one.

The fight between Gino and Florian on 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 17

When Gino told his castmates that he wasn't going to let Jasmine sleep with Matt because he felt there was too much of an emotional connection, Florian told him he was embarrassing himself. He also said that he just wanted Gino to sleep with his wife. He added in a 90 Day: The Last Resort confessional:

"It's Gino fault, same as much as Jasmine fault."

Gino said it wasn't as simple as he thought and that he wasn't the same age as Florian. Florian told him he was fifty-six, to which Gino asked him to respect him because he was older, explaining that he wouldn't be intimate with Florian's wife because he needed an emotional connection.

Florian then accused Gino of leaving Jasmine out on Christmas. In his defense, Gino claimed that Florian had misunderstood the story. This upset Gino, and he attempted to swing at Florian. However, the men on the show and the security held him back and tried to calm him down.

For more updates on Gino and Florian, fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort can follow their official Instagram accounts, @gpalazz2 and @floriansukaj.

