90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 15 recap - Stacey confronts Florian about alleged cheating while Gino considers an open marriage

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 released episode 15 on March 10, 2025, on TLC. The episode kicked off from the previous episode where Gino left Jasmine hanging after she asked him to consider open marriage with her and told him that she had found a guy.

Ad

Julia approached Gino at the start of episode 15 and assured him that Jasmine hadn't cheated on him and the man that she found was just a random person from her gym. Gino realized how an open marriage was important for Jasmine and decided to consider it at the end of the episode.

Elsewhere in the episode, Stacey sat down with Florian, confronting him about his alleged cheating rumors and asking him to be truthful to her. Meanwhile, Brandon threatened to leave Julia after losing trust in their relationship.

Ad

Trending

Titled Last Time Asking, the synopsis for the episode reads:

"Gino reluctantly considers an open marriage with Jasmine. Brandon is ready to leave the resort after Julia's latest revelation. Stacey confronts Florian about alleged cheating. The couples are tasked with coming up with bandages to fix their issues."

What happened on 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 15?

Stacey confronts Florian for allegedly cheating on her

Ad

Ad

In the preivous episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2, Darcey told Stacey that she learned from her husband that Florian might be cheating on her. However, when Florian tried to explain, she wasn't ready to listen. After taking some time to cool down, Stacey once again confronted Florian as she needed some answers.

Florian narrated the incident to Stacey and shared that on that day, after she went to bed, he went out to a club with Darcey and Georgie. He claimed that he was approached by two girls at the club, and when he was leaving, one of the girls happened to walk in the same direction as him.

Ad

The 90 Day: The Last Resort further claimed that he learned that the girls lived in the same building as them, and since she was very drunk, he helped her get to her floor. Stacey replied that while she wanted to trust him, she couldn’t because of his past actions. She then urged him to reserve his chivalry for her rather than for random women.

"It's hard for me to trust Florian because I still carry a lot of pain from when he cheated on me in the past. But we're here at this retreat to learn and grow, so right now I would choose to work on our marriage. And I feel like we still have a lot of work to do, but I hope that we can figure it out while we're here," the 90 Day: The Last Resort star added in her confessional.

Ad

Julia talks with Brandon

Ad

Brandon was still upset about Julia hiding from him about working on her parents' visa and planning for them to live in their American house. In episode 15, Brandon felt that he had enough and believed he couldn't do anything to fix their relationship. So he packed his bag, telling Julia he would be leaving the show and her.

Julia asked Brandon to give their relationship one last chance by attending the upcoming group therapy session. She added that if, even after that, he still felt she wasn’t being honest or saw no future for their relationship, he was free to leave the 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Ad

Gino considers an open marriage with Jasmine

Ad

Near the end of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 15, the cast joined in for a group therapy session with Psychotherapist James Kelleher, and Licensed Professional Counselor Heidi Clapham. Heidi asked the couple to note down one of their major issues and suggest a "bandage" or solution that would help them fix or deal with the problem.

Stacey and Florian shared that they had problems listening to each other and felt that they had to be more honest with each other. Meanwhile, Natalie and Josh noted that they needed to respect one another in their relationship.

Ad

Finally, Gino expressed that he wanted Jasmine to be truthful and let him know about her whereabouts, pointing out how she claimed to spend most of her time in the gym. The 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 contestant added that if his wife was willing to do that then he was ready to consider entering an open marriage with her.

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episodes premiere every Monday on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback