90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 14 recap - Jasmine gives Gino an ultimatum while Stacy accuses Florian of cheating

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 14, titled The Last Insult, premiered on March 3, 2025, on TLC. The episode kicked off with Darcey, Stacey, and Florian sitting down for a therapy session with a therapist. They wanted to clear the air about their past arguments on the show and move forward with a clear slate.

Stacey confronted Florian about cheating but didn’t believe his denial, accusing him of a pattern. Meanwhile, Jasmine gave Gino an ultimatum: be intimate or agree to an open marriage.

Titled The Last Insult, the synopsis for the episode reads:

"Darcey gets a call that threatens Stacey and Florian's relationship. Jasmine gives Gino an ultimatum to be intimate or agree to an open marriage. Brandon skips a group outing, and Julia feels unsupported. The other couples try to move forward."

What happened on 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 14?

Stacey accuses Florian of cheating on her

At the start of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 14, as Darcey, Stacey, and Florian sat down for their therapy session, Stacey expressed concerns about Darcey’s excessive involvement in her relationship with Florian. She also mentioned that she disliked how Darcey would call Florian in the middle of the night.

Despite all the frustration involved, Darcey made up with Stacey and told her in private that she didn't hate her and that she would always have her back. She then went on to tell her twin sister that she just learned from her husband, Georgie, that Florian might be cheating on her.

Darcey recalled that a few weeks back she, her husband Georgie and Frorian went to a club. Later that night she saw Frorian leaving the club with two blonde girls. However, she decided to give him the benefit of doubt and didn't confront him.

Cut to the present day— Darcey told Stacey that she had just received a call from Georgie, who happened to be at the same club. He informed her that one of the women Florian had left with approached him and asked him to thank Florian for taking her home that night.

Stacey, visibly upset and holding her composure, confronted Florian about the same.

Florian claimed that the girl she was referring to was drunk and he was just trying to help her get to her home. However, Stacey didn't believe him and accused him of having a pattern of cheating on her and then covering up with excuses.

Jasmine gives Gino an ultimatum

Jasmine and Gino had ongoing intimacy issues. She suggested adding a third person to their marriage, but Gino refused an open relationship. Frustrated, Jasmine consulted a show therapist and gave Gino two options: be intimate for the rest of the show or discuss boundaries for an open marriage.

Gino reiterated that he had no interest in the idea of them being in an open marriage with her.

When he learned that his 90 Day: The Last Resort partner already had a third person in mind to include in their marriage, he expressed his concern in his confessional noting that Jasmine should just divorce him and live with that man.

Brandon and Julia have a fallout

Elsewhere in 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 14, when the cast gathered for a cocktail party they noticed that Brandon was nowhere to be found. When they asked Julia about his whereabouts, she shared that they had a huge argument and he didn't want to be with her for the time being.

The 90 Day: The Last Resort star shared that she had started applying for their parent via two months ago without telling Brandon. She even planned for her parents to live in their house, and Brandon was not happy about it, noting that she lied to him.

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episodes premiere every Monday on TLC.

