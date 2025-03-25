"Open question for you" – 90 Day: The Last Resort star Julia makes a bold request to Brandon about her family staying with them

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 17, titled Peace at Last, aired on March 24, 2025. The episode focused on the re-commitment ceremony, where couples made their final decisions about their relationships. One of the most significant moments came from Julia, who asked Brandon if he would support bringing her parents to the U.S.

Julia used a metaphor with rocks to explain her priorities. She told Brandon,

“That is two rocks, what I carry all the time in the mountains. That is my rock, ‘parents.’ That is your rock, ‘baby.’ I'm agree to go second opinion.”

She then threw away one rock, symbolizing compromise, but kept the other and said,

“Parents stay with me still. That is open question for you.”

In response, Brandon expressed his love for Julia and agreed to help her. The episode also covered other major events, including Sophie breaking up with Rob and tensions rising between Gino and Jasmine over their open marriage arrangement.

What happened between Julia and Brandon in 90 Day: The Last Resort?

During the re-commitment ceremony in 90 Day: The Last Resort, Julia made a direct request to Brandon about her parents. She used an analogy, holding two rocks to symbolize the two major concerns in their relationship—having a baby and bringing her parents to the U.S.

She told Brandon that she was willing to compromise on one but could not let go of the other. Julia then asked Brandon if he would be willing to support her in the process, stating,

“Did you will be do compromise and help me for doing this journey with my family? That is question for you because I have that rock with me.”

Her request was met with anticipation from the group as they waited for Brandon’s response. Brandon reflected on his experience in 90 Day: The Last Resort, admitting that he fought with envy, anger, and distrust during their stay at the resort.

However, he realized the love and trust he had developed with Julia. He responded,

“Though it may be difficult for me, I want to help you in any way to get your parents to the U.S.”

The group clapped in response to his answer. Julia asked in a confessional why Brandon had now consented to help her, specifically why he had agreed to bring her parents to the United States. Brandon explained his change of heart, stating,

“I think I was too focused on how we're going to make it all work. And as I was standing up there in that moment, I think I realized maybe our relationship at this point is strong enough that we can work through it. You know, if you're with the right person, you can make it work no matter how hard it is. And I'm with the right person. I love you.”

What happened in the 90 Day: The Last Resort episode?

The episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort featured key relationship moments, including Gino and Jasmine’s conflict over their open marriage arrangement. Jasmine wanted Gino to meet Matt, her chosen partner, but Gino felt uneasy about Matt’s emotional connection with her.

Rob and other cast members questioned whether Jasmine was pressuring Gino into the arrangement. Rob objected to the structure of their open marriage, saying,

“If she's falling for the other guy who's giving her what you won’t, why would she choose you?”

Ultimately, Gino set boundaries and later decided to remove Matt from the situation, leading to an angry outburst from Jasmine. She stormed out and said,

"You have no idea how I have to open myself. You have been here. And you are the first people crucifying me, crucifying me.”

Sophie and Rob’s re-commitment ceremony also took a dramatic turn. Sophie read a heartfelt letter to her younger self, reflecting on her journey and marriage. She admitted she still loved Rob but wasn’t happy.

Rob, visibly emotional, refused to read his letter, realizing their relationship had come to an end. Despite Sophie’s hope to keep him in her life, Rob disagreed, acknowledging they were both unhappy.

“I don't see how we could be in each other's lives.”

The season finale set up the upcoming 90 Day: The Last Resort 'Tell All,' airing on March 31, 2025, on TLC.

