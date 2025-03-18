“Bullied” — 90 Day: The Last Resort fans react to Gino agreeing to an open marriage

90 Day: The Last Resort episode 16 was released on March 17. The episode centered around the season's final group therapy session before the couples appear in the re-commitment ceremony, set to air in the next episode.

Earlier in 90 Day: The Last Resort, Jasmine expressed her desire for an open marriage, stating that Gino wasn't satisfying all her needs. However, she reassured him that she still loved him and only wanted to bring in the third person to sleep with them.

While Gino was reluctant at first, he eventually came around to accept Jasmine's wishes in episode 16. The episode also showed Jasmine asking him to talk to Matt, the person she chose to sleep with. She stated that Gino wouldn't be meeting him, but because the therapists suggested communicating better, she thought things would be more amicable if Gino talked to him.

Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort took to X to react to Gino accepting Jasmine's wishes and noted that Jasmine ended up having Matt's baby.

"Gino has been bullied into this decision. He has said multiple times in various ways “I don’t want an open marriage” & “I don’t want to talk to Matt” and they asked him enough times until he said Yes," a fan said.

"Gino agreed to an open marriage Can’t get any more open than having another man’s baby," said another.

"Rob was definitely right when he told Gino that Jasmine was gonna be out the house with Matt on night 1, she didn’t even deny it," added a third.

"So on Between the SHEETS Gino revealed that he only agreed to the open relationship because Jasmine told him Matt was gay. So Gino thought a gay man was gonna have s*x with his wife? I have questions," commented one.

Some fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort criticized Gino for accepting what Jasmine wanted, while others criticized him for not giving her the intimacy she craved.

"Gino is a fool. Jasmine is way too giddy for Matt. Read the room, Gino. Everyone knows it, but you," an X user wrote.

"The problem with Gino and Jasmine is that Gino is so insufferable that I really don’t care that Jasmine is approaching this in a wrong way. Like idrc that these bad things are happening to him!!" another user wrote.

"Oh boy, #90dayfiancethelastresort! Gino, first of all don’t listen to the other men they are not in your relationship the one you should be listening to is Jasmine. Second of all an open marriage is NOT what Jasmine wants; Jasmine wants to be with you, but YOU are withholding," commented one.

"The guys looking at Gino rn. 'You agreed to what?'" wrote one.

What did Gino have to say about making his decision on 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 16?

In episode 16 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, the therapist asked Gino whether receiving Jasmine's location details would make him more open to an open marriage. Gino admitted that it would.

He then stated that he was coming around to the idea because everyone "cornered" him and made him feel like if he didn't accept an open marriage, Jasmine would leave him or cheat on him. He added:

"As horrible as an open marriage sounds, this might be the only way to keep Jasmine in my life."

Meanwhile, Robe asked what the point of a GPS was when she was going to have s*x with other people anyway. Gino stated that he wanted to know if she was going to sleep with that one person or have multiple partners without his knowledge.

New episodes of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 air on Mondays at 8 pm ET on TLC.

