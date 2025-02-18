"We stopped sleeping in the same bed" - 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort's Gino reveals what caused relationship problems with Jasmine

90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort season 2, episode 12, titled On Their Last Legs, was released on February 17, 2025, on TLC. The episode continued on the cliffhanger from the last episode where Jasmine was asking Gino for the reason behind his apology.

In episode 12, Gino revealed that he had apologized to Jasmine for attending a strip club during his bachelor party without informing her. In his confessional, he emphasized the significance of the apology, explaining that the incident had been the catalyst for many of the problems in their marriage.

The 90 Day Fiancé star added that their relationship wasn't the same ever since and the two even stopped sharing a bed.

"You know, that caused a lot of problems, more fighting plus communication. We stopped sleeping in the same bed together. After that happened, our bond went to pretty much zero," he said.

90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort star Gino explains his apology to Jasmine

At the end of episode 11, Jasmine confronted Gino about his apology during their recent group therapy session. While he provided a reason for his apology, she felt he was masking the true issue with a fabricated explanation, especially since she noticed tears in his eyes at the time.

At the start of 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort season 2 episode 12, Jasmine told Gino that while she was happy that he made an effort to apologize to her it was important to her that she learned the real reason behind it.

Gino recognized the importance of the situation for Jasmine and revealed to her that he apologized to her about a past issue where he had gone to a strip club during his bachelor party without informing her. He realized how important the long-due apology was and assured her that he hadn't touched any of the strippers in any way that would have hurt her feelings.

"I wished that, you know, I told you I was gonna have a bachelor party. And that I didn't touch any of the girls you know in a way that hurt you," Gino confessed to Jasmine.

Gino later shared in his confession that the whole bachelor party incident was a "critical turning point" in his relationship with Jasmine as after that their whole relationship started going downhill.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort star added that the incident caused a lot of problems in their marriage. They started arguing a lot, their communication was a mess and they even stopped sleeping in the same bed together.

Jasmine told Gino that part of their trying to work on their marriage was to move forward. She noted that while she appreciated his apology, the incident had hurt her a lot. Regardless, she came on to the show to leave everything in the past behind and start all over again with a new beginning.

Later in her confessional, Jasmine shared that Gino apologizing to her was a big step in their marriage. However, she pointed out that they were still struggling with intimacy in their relationship and would need to work on it to fix their marriage.

"It really means a lot to me to hear from Gino that what he really wanted to apologize for was the bachelor party. He has owned this to me for a long time. I even thought that that apology will never come," Jasmine said in her confessional.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort star continues:

"It's a huge step. I do feel better now that I know the truth, but we still haven't made any progress to be intimate again. I cannot feel confident about our marriage until we improve our s*x life'.

90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort season 2 episodes premiere every Monday on TLC.

