"It felt selfish" — 90 Day Fiancé star Shawn questions Alliya’s priorities after wedding delay and mom’s hospitalization

Tensions between the 90 Day Fiancé couple Shawn Finch and Alliya de Batista continued even after their wedding on the show. It is worth noting that Shawn and Alliya's wedding was delayed by nearly two hours, leaving their guests waiting in the extreme heat and Michael's mother even suffered an injury.

The next day, the couple sat down to address the incident, and during the conversation, Shawn shared his feelings about how the events unfolded.

“For me, it felt selfish,” he said.

His concern didn't just stem from the extended delay but also from the fact that his mother was injured before the ceremony and had to tolerate the pain before she was taken to the hospital.

90 Day Fiancé's Shawn addresses the wedding delay and questions Alliya’s concern for his injured mother

Tensions between Shawn and Alliya escalated as their wedding began late. Alliya was two hours late to the ceremony, keeping Shawn, his mother, and their guests waiting in the heat. Jeanne, Shawn’s mother, had fallen before the ceremony and sat through the delay in visible pain.

The 90 Day Fiancé star asked his wife why she didn't hurry despite knowing that his mother was injured. He added that they had "no bride for two hours." Alliya said that she wasn't aware that Shawn's mother was at the ceremony because no one had told her about it.

Shawn countered her claim and asked what Jackie had told her, and Alliya said that Jackie had mentioned that Shawn's mother had fallen. She explained that she didn't get any specific details about the incident.

Shawn then added that Alliya’s actions made him question her priorities, stating that he had his phone with him and asked her why she didn't call him. He told his wife that he was "worried" about what was happening.

Shawn expresses doubt about continuing the relationship

The conversation revealed deeper concerns for Shawn, who expressed feeling unappreciated and taken for granted.

“I’m not going to be able to continue to love you if you’re making me feel that you’re selfish," the 90 Day Fiancé star told his wife.

He elaborated that her delay even after she knew about the circumstances left a lasting impact on him. He added that it felt like no one's time was as important as hers, noting that this perception might continue moving forward.

Alliya apologized and said that she was sorry for being late to their wedding and ruining it.

“I just want to say sorry for your feeling this way and for what happened with your mom and to be late in the day of the wedding and, like, ruin it, everything," Alliya said.

Shawn explained that when people hurt him or take advantage of his efforts, his natural response is to distance himself. He said the only thing he knows how to do is to "remove" himself from those situations, adding that pushing Alliya away might be necessary to protect himself.

Alliya says she felt overwhelmed and misunderstood

Alliya attempted to explain her mental state during the wedding delay. She admitted that she thought she was "frozen inside," and that she "was just blind," adding that she felt lost. She said that she noticed Shawn was not enjoying the day and described the situation as "disappointing."

She also shared her emotional state in a 90 Day Fiancé confessional, saying that she felt "wrong and small."

“I’m here. I should be happy. I should be living in my fairytale," she confessed.

Reflecting on the disconnect between them, she acknowledged feeling uncertain about their future, admitting that she didn’t know what she truly wanted, and placed the blame on herself.

Fans can watch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé every Sunday on TLC.

