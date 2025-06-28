90 Day Fiancé: Which season 11 couples are still together?

90 Day Fiancé season 11's first segment of the Tell All episodes is here. The franchise concludes each season with a series known as Tell All, where all the couples highlighted during the season gather together to share things they couldn't say and get anything off their chests.

Ad

The show delves into the dynamics of relationships between American nationals and those from other countries. These couples must overcome significant obstacles to be together or face the devastating reality of separation with only ninety days to be married before their K-1 visas expire.

Ad

Trending

Six couples, including the show's first throuple, were featured in the first segment of season 11's Tell All, which Shaun Robinson hosted. Continue reading to discover a comprehensive summary of couples who are still together, the direction of their relationships, and other details.

The 90 Day Fiancé couples and their relationship status

1) Stevi and Mahdi

Stevi and Mahdi (Image via TLC)

The romance between Stevi and Mahdi started when Mahdi, Stevi's student, took online English lessons from her. The couple got married without waiting the entire ninety days and accelerated the procedure to guarantee Mahdi's green card to begin working as a physical trainer.

Ad

Mahdi's hesitation over Stevi's bisexuality turned out to be one of the couple's main problems this season. Despite conflicts, however, the couple continues to be together.

Relationship status: Married

2) Joan and Greg

Joan and Gregory (Image via TLC)

While on vacation in Uganda, Greg, who was born on Long Island, fell in love with Joan. Joan is a highly educated NGO director who is devoted to her work and cherishes security and stability.

Ad

Despite their lack of intimacy, as they live with Greg's mother, the pair also revealed that they are presently trying for a child. If they remain in America, Greg mentions that they might end up renting a condo. But moving to Uganda is on the horizon for the two.

Relationship status: Married

3) Shekinah and Sarper

Shekinah and Sarper (Image via TLC)

Shekinah and Sarper, who were initially introduced on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, tied the knot in a private ceremony they called a "bedding" in a hotel bed. This season, the couple faced numerous difficulties, including Sarper's adjustment issues and Shekinah's family's criticism.

Ad

The 90 Day Fiancé season 11 Tell All, however, opened with the startling scene of Shekinah entering the studio sans Sarper and declaring:

“Today sucks. Sarper and I are not coming in as a unified front."

The pair claims that this isn't the first time they've had issues, pointing to a temporary split that occurred a month after their wedding.

Relationship status: Together

4) Alliya & Shawn

Alliya and Shawn (Image via TLC)

Alliya and Shawn appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, the show's spinoff, before their appearance on season 11 of 90 Day Fiancé. Because Alliya was late for the wedding, fans saw a heated argument between her and Shawn on the day of their nuptials during this season.

Ad

Alliya revealed that despite a hiccup on their wedding day, the couple remains content with their marriage. During the Tell All, however, Shawn revealed that he and Alliya were no longer sexually active.

Relationship status: Married

5) Mina and Mark

Mina and Mark (Image via TLC)

Mina and Mark have relocated from New Hampshire to Boston, Massachusetts, since their debut on Season 11 of 90 Day Fiancé. Mina said that she became more assured of their bond when Mark stated his desire to adopt Clayton, her son.

Ad

They got married at the end of the season and are still together. The couple did not take center stage during Part 1 of the Tell All. However, fans are curious to know if Mina's son, Clayton, has moved to the US to live with his mother.

Relationship status: Married

6) Jessica and Juan

Jessica and Juan (Image via TLC)

The pair, who initially appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, claim that Jessica is still seeking time to learn Spanish, which has been a primary source of conflict in their relationship thus far. The couple's main problem was Juan's difficulty adjusting to Wyoming, while he also wanted to return to his previous position on a cruise ship.

Ad

Juan and Jessica take the hot seat in the second portion of the Tell All preview when he acknowledges that he has received a lot of direct messages from unmarried women who watched the show.

Relationship status: Married

7) Amani, Matt, and Any

Amani, Matt, and Any (Image via TLC)

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé were first introduced to the idea of throuples by Matt Jlassi, Amani Jlassi, and Any Aguirre. Married couple Matt and Amani fell deeply in love with Any while traveling to Mexico.

Ad

Despite the three being together, Any and Amani admitted that after the show's filming ceased, they were split up for a week or a month. Since then, they have taken three trips together as a blended family. Amani also disclosed that they no longer do everything together and that their intimacy guidelines have altered.

Relationship status: Together

90 Day Fiancé is available to stream on Discovery+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kezia Kezia is a writer Know More