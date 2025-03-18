"Didn’t want people to think it was Sister Wives" — 90 Day Fiancé stars Matt and Amani clarify their throuple dynamic

90 Day Fiancé has explored many unconventional relationships, but season 10 features the show's first-ever throuple. Matt and Amani Jlassi, who have been married for 10 years, met Any Aguirre during a vacation in Mexico and developed a romantic connection. Their relationship has since progressed, with Any now seeking a K-1 visa to move to the United States.

Ad

In an exclusive interview with People on March 17, 2025, Amani addressed common misconceptions about their relationship. She spoke about the distinction between their throuple and polygamous relationships featured on the TLC show.

“I just didn’t want people to think it was Sister Wives. That’s my nightmare,” she said.

Matt, Amani, and Any’s journey on 90 Day Fiancé explores their evolving relationship, challenges, and legal hurdles as they navigate life as a throuple. Amani hopes sharing their story will help others who may be in similar situations.

Ad

Trending

90 Day Fiancé’s first-ever throuple explains their relationship

Ad

90 Day Fiancé stars Matt and Amani spoke about their relationship dynamic and said that they had discussed the idea of a non-traditional relationship before, but they were not actively looking for a third partner. That changed when they met Any in Mexico and formed an immediate connection.

“It was never a plan where we were like, ‘Okay, right now we are searching for a third. We want to have a throuple,’” Amani explained.

Ad

Their relationship developed naturally, and Amani introduced Any to Matt. The couple shared that their dynamic is distinct from traditional polygamy, as all three are equally involved.

“[Sister Wives] serve around the man, but no, they serve around me, honey,” Amani said.

90 Day Fiancé star Matt also shared insight into their interactions, saying that if he doesn't give her attention, she goes to Any. If Any’s not showing her attention, she’ll just come to him. At first, Amani and Any spent time together separately, but as their bond grew, Matt and Any also developed a connection.

Ad

While trust is key, Amani acknowledged that managing a throuple relationship isn’t always simple. Amani mentioned that she would like to say there’s "zero jealousy" in their throuple and laughed about it. She further urged viewers to watch the show to understand their relationship.

Legal challenges and the future of their relationship

Ad

Since Any is from Mexico, the couple shared that they must take legal steps for her to move to the U.S. To secure her K-1 visa, Matt and Amani plan to divorce so one of them can marry Any. Amani admitted it’s an emotional process but remains focused on their long-term goals.

“Divorce is a chapter to open something great in life. That's how we try to look at it” she said.

Ad

The couple shared that to maintain their relationship, communication has been crucial. By establishing boundaries and discussing their feelings, they have worked to ensure their relationship remains strong.

“As I was going through the emotions, I made sure to communicate with them and we established rules and boundaries based on that. I'm the weird one because I'm like a voyeur,” Amani shared.

Ad

Matt also addressed misconceptions about throuples. He explained that at the start of most throuple relationships, there is often a phase where one person may still see other people, but he stated that there comes a point where a "definitive line," comes and the relationship gets more defined.

Their story continues on 90 Day Fiancé, airing Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback