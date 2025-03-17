"I'm only human" - 90 Day Fiancé star Juan admits to cheating on Jessica to her friends

90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 5, Love Is Not Enough, premiered on TLC on March 16, 2025. The episode picked up from the cliffhanger from the last episode where Juan was being confronted by Jessica's friends, Megin and Ammanda, over his cheating.

Megin was worried about her and wanted to know exactly what had happened when Juan went on a cruise. She confronted Juan about it, and he admitted that he did cheat on Jessica and that it was a mistake. When she asked for a reason, he replied that he felt lonely as a human.

"I did. I made a mistake. I guess I felt lonely. I'm only human," he said.

Jessica later told her friends that she knew about the cheating and the couple were actively working on fixing their relationship.

90 Day Fiancé star Juan opened up about his cheating and learns about Jessica's involvement with her ex

In 90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 5, Jessica's friend Megin finally got Juan to admit to her about cheating on his fiance while on a cruise.

Megin asked him to tell her what had happened on the cruise and if he slept with the girl he was with. He admitted that he did sleep with her, acknowledging that it was a mistake.

When Juan justified his actions by saying he had felt lonely and was only human, Ammanda questioned how many more times he planned to make the same excuses.

Juan responded that it wouldn't happen again since he was away from his 90 Day Fiancé partner at the time and now they were close to one another.

Megin chimed in, reminding Juan that she had confronted him about his cheating a year ago in Colombia, yet it had taken him this long to finally admit the truth. Juan acknowledged that keeping it from her was a mistake. But later in his confessional, he criticized her for being too involved in his relationship with Jessica.

"Had to tell her the truth, tired of it. And then I guess she took it wrong. She wasn't ready, I don't know. She started crying. I don't know. I mean, she's not my fiance, I don't know. Asking about everything. Well, what, she wants my phone to? Want to check it out or what?" Juan said.

Jessica then informed her friends that she did know about the cheating and didn't tell them because she felt that it would hurt them and she wanted to protect them from it.

The 90 Day Fiancé star further shared in her confessional that Juan cheated on her a year and a half ago and admitted to it. She added that he cried and begged for her forgiveness. Since then they have been trying to work on their relationship.

Jessica recalled telling her friends that when Juan cheated on her, she wasn’t in the best place either. She reminded them that they had previously discussed it.

"I feel like this same time that Juan was feeling weak in our relationship, I was as well. I found myself kind of catching feelings for like an ex-boyfriend, but they were never anything that I acted on," the 90 Day Fiancé star added in her confessional.

Jessica then told her friends that in the same period, both she and Juan were feeling distant. So Juan cheated on her with another girl and she was talking to another guy at the time.

Jessica noted that she told Juan about the guy she was having a conversation with at the time.

However, when Megin chimed in pointing out that the guy she was talking about was her ex-boyfriend, Juan got frustrated as he was hearing this for the first time and felt that it completely changed the situation.

"Jessica told me that she was talking to a guy and I believe her and she's saying nothing ever happened but what I didn't know is that the guy she was talking to was her ex-boyfriend and this just completely changed the whole story. Why was she hiding it from me then? Maybe she knew this wasn't right at all," Juan reacted in his confessional.

90 Day Fiancé season 11 episodes premiere every Sunday on TLC.

