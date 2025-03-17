90 Day Fiancé Season 11 Episode 5 recap - Juan admits to cheating on Jessica while Amani gets upset

90 Day Fiancé Season 11 Episode 5, titled Love Is Not Enough, premiered on TLC on March 16, 2025. The episode kicked off, continuing on the cliffhanger from last episode where Jessica's friends, Megin and Ammanda, confronted Juan about him cheating on her.

In Episode 5, Juan admitted to Jessica's friends that he did cheat on her, acknowledging that it was a mistake. However, he was surprised to find out that Jessica was interacting with her ex-boyfriend while he was away on the cruise.

Meanwhile, Matt and Amani arrived in Mexico to spend more time with Any. However, Amani was upset after learning that she had hidden their relationship from her family.

Elsewhere in the episode, Mina had a heated argument with Mark's daughter, Jordan, which ultimately led to her uninviting Jordan from her wedding.

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé Season 11 Episode 5?

Juan admits to cheating on Jessica

In 90 Day Fiancé Season 11 Episode 5, Juan admitted to Jessica's friends that he had cheated on her with another girl while he was away on a cruise and acknowledged that it was a mistake.

Juan noted that he was feeling lonely at the time and that it won't happen since he was close to his 90 Day Fiancé partner now.

Jessica's friend Megin pointed out that she had confronted him about it a year ago, yet he took too long to admit to his cheating. Juan admitted that keeping the truth away from her was a mistake, but later, he criticized Megin in his confessional for being too involved in his relationship with Jessica.

"Had to tell her the truth, tired of it. And then I guess she took it wrong. She wasn't ready, I don't know. She started crying. I don't know. I mean, she's not my fiance, I don't know. Asking about everything. Well, what, she wants my phone too? Want to check it out or what?" Juan said.

Jessica then chimed in, informing her friends that she did know about Juan's infidelity and that he had told her about it a year and a half ago. She decided not to tell them because she thought that it was hard for them to hear and she wanted to protect them from that.

The 90 Day Fiancé Season 11 star then reminded her friends how she also wasn't in her best place when Juan was away from her and that she had started talking to another guy.

While Juan knew about Jessica talking to another guy, he didn't know that it was her ex-boyfriend. He only learned it when Megin unknowingly mentioned it during their conversation.

Juan was not happy about it and argued with Jessica as they were driving back home.

Amani gets upset with Matt and Any

Later in the episode, as Any, Matt and Amani woke up in bed together, they slowly began to stir. In her confessional, Any shared that Matt and Amani had arrived in Mexico the day before and expressed how happy she was to spend time with them, saying it made her feel "complete."

Amani later shared in her confessional that it was exciting for her and Matt to get to know Any after being in a long-distance relationship. She added that they planned on spending the next two weeks with Any, exploring her locality in Mexico.

As the trio were driving, Amani asked Any if she had told her family about her relationship with them. She noted that instead of telling them the whole truth, she just told her brother that Matt was her boyfriend and Amani was her friend.

Amani was visibly upset that Any hid their relationship to her family. Any later shared in her confessional that her family was Catholic and that it was hard for her to just drop the news that she was in a three-way relationship.

Further in the episode, when the 90 Day Fiancé trio joined in, Any told Amani that she had s*x with Matt after she fell asleep the night before. While Amani was glad that Any told her, she was a bit upset that Matt wasn't the one who told her first.

Mina uninvites Mark's daughter Jordan to their wedding

At the end of the 90 Day Fiancé Season 11 Episode 5, Mina finally got to have a conversation with Mark's daughter, Jordan. When Mina asked her why she didn't like her, Jordan responded that she was just writing about her dad.

Jordan then asked Mina if she wanted to have more kids with her dad. Mina said that while she didn't want them at the moment, however, she wished to have them after two years.

When Jordan suggested that they couldn't have any more kids considering Mark's age, Mina got upset over her involvement in their private life and told her that she shouldn't come to their wedding.

90 Day Fiancé Season 11 episodes premiere every Sunday on TLC.

