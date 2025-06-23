"Not so great" — 90 Day Fiancé star Shawn comments on his and Alliya's intimacy at the Tell All

90 Day Fiancé season 11 released episode 19, titled Tell All Part 1, on June 22, 2025. It featured the couples arriving in New York City to share updates on their relationships after their weddings in the series finale. In one of the segments, Shawn and Alliya informed host Shaun Robinson that their connection was going strong. However, they could not say the same regarding their physical intimacy.

"The s*xual relationship is not so great," Shawn expressed.

His 90 Day Fiancé partner, Alliya, confirmed the statement, saying they were not physically intimate any longer. The disclosure surprised their co-stars and the host, as they wondered what repercussions a lack of intimacy would have on their emotional well-being.

While Shawn and Alliya listened silently, the cast members expressed concern over the couple's situation, noting that they needed to overcome their battles to ensure a healthier romantic relationship. The host of the Tell All agreed to the consensus, nodding to the fact that a physical connection was as important as an emotional one.

90 Day Fiancé stars Alliya and Shawn speak about their life after marriage

While host Shaun did not get into a deep conversation with Shawn and Alliya, she did ask the couple to share how their life had been after getting married. However, before that, Shaun recalled the 90 Day Fiancé couple's wedding, pointing out that it was much different from the "dream wedding" they had envisioned.

Alliya was around two hours late to her own ceremony. Her demeanor infuriated Shawn, who criticized her for being late and making the guests, among whom was his injured and elderly mother, wait in the sun for hours. While Alliya seemed unaware of what she had done wrong, Shawn was not pleased with how things had unfolded.

Consequently, he asked the wedding officiant to rush through the process and skip to the part that was required for them to get legally married. As a result, their wedding ceremony was cut short and lacked many steps, like reading vows, that the other 90 Day Fiancé couples' marriage proceedings had.

Shawn and Alliya, recalling their unusual wedding, agreed that it was different from what they wanted it to be. Consequently, the host wondered if it affected their relationship in any way.

"On a scale of one to ten, how are things between you today? One being the worst, ten being the best, what number would you pick?" she asked.

Alliya responded with "eight," while Shawn added that he would have picked seven or eight, too. Their co-stars, Stevi and Jessica, said that it was a "good number." Alliya explained that they could maintain good chemistry and bonding with one another because they lived "in peace" and did not fight or argue.

However, Shawn interjected that while their emotional connection was strong, their physical relationship was not. Alliya confirmed that they were not "really having s*x anymore."

After hearing that, Shaun asked the cast members present if they thought a relationship without physical intimacy could be called "an eight."

"That's a one," Joan responded.

Shekinah expressed a similar sentiment, saying that a physical connection was "important in a relationship." The 90 Day Fiancé host agreed, exclaiming, "Yeah, absolutely!" However, she then moved on to the other couples, telling Shawn and Alliya that she would circle back to them eventually.

The episode ended, featuring heated disagreements between Shekinah and Sarper, throuple members Matt, Any, and Amani, as well as Stevi and Mahdi. However, in the preview of the second part of the Tell All, Alliya's friend joined the cast and shared that Alliya and Shawn's relationship lacked love. Hearing that, Shawn mentioned that the person he originally fell in love with was not by his side.

90 Day Fiancé episodes can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

