“Just her and him”— 90 Day Fiancé star Amani speaks out at about Matt and Any’s intimacy at the Tell All

90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 19 was released on June 21. It was the Tell All Part 1 of the season, and saw some cast members coming together to talk about their runs on the show, and gave insights into their lives after the show ended. This included Sarper and Shekinah, Stevi and Mahdi, Shaun and Alliya, and Amani, Any, and Matt.

While the married couple Matt and Amani attended the Tell All, their third partner, Any, joined them through a video call. Like all the couples of the season, Shaun Robinson, the Tell All host, asked them to share the current status of their relationships with each other. Amani revealed that Matt and Any had been sharing a bed without her in the mix, news that shocked many on the stage.

"It's only been the three of us or just her and him," she shared.

The news was shocking to the likes of Stevi, Mahdi, Sarper, Shekinah, and the host, Shaun. Previously on 90 Day Fiancé, Amani had gotten jealous about the fact that Matt and Any slept together without involving her or asking for her permission. But the issue had resolved as Amani shared in the Tell All that Any did ask for permission.

What did Amani say on 90 Day Fiancé season 11 Tell All?

The Tell All host, Shaun Robinson, mentioned the time Amani was angry with Matt and Any for sleeping together without her. She then asked her what her rules were to facilitate the whole thing. Amani noted that the rules had changed because while they used to do everything together initially, it wasn't the same anymore.

She admitted to feeling jealous initially because it hurt her not to be considered as the third partner. This was why she decided to lay down rules in their relationship, which included them asking Amani for permission to sleep together without her. She shared that Any asked for permission every single time until Amani started to feel like there was no need for them to ask for permission.

"They don't ask for permission anymore," she revealed.

Sharing the recent developments of their three-way relationship, Amani stated that Any and Matt had started to spend "quality time" together, without her in the picture. Hearing this, Shekinah stated that she thought it was a "mess." Stevi mentioned how Matt had told Amani he was doing the throuple situation for her.

Amani agreed that Matt indeed had brought a third person into the picture for her, and revealed that she wasn't being intimate with Any without Matt. She clarified that it was either all three of them doing it together or just him and Any. The revelation was shocking to Shaun, Stevi, Mahdi, Sarper, and Shekinah, who made faces or rhetorically asked what it meant.

A little about 90 Day Fiancé stars Matt, Amani, and Any's backgrounds

Amani and Matt, a couple from San Diego, decided to bring a third partner into the dynamic after being in a relationship for 10 years. They met Any during their vacation to Mexico, and thought she was the perfect candidate to bring in. The three of them had been a throuple for about a year before they appeared on 90 Day Fiancé as the show's first throuple.

Any lived in Tijuana, which was in Mexico, and for her to come and live in the US, Matt and Amani would have to divorce, and either one of them would have to marry Any to get her the green card. The 90 Day Fiancé Tell All revealed that Any was still not in the US, meaning Matt or Amani hadn't married her.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 come out on Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.

