Are 90 Day Fiancé stars Avery and Omar still together? Details explored

90 Day Fiancé stars Avery Mills and Omar Albakour made a strong impression on viewers during Before the 90 Days season 3 in 2019. Omar was from Syria, and Avery, an American, changed her lifestyle and converted to his religion to be with him—something many viewers didn’t expect.

They got married in Lebanon during the show and have now been happily married for six years.

They have a couple's Instagram handle, @o.m.a.ver.y, where they regularly share updates about their lives. While Avery and Omar don't have children yet, they shared about the cat they adopted in December 2024 in an Instagram post. In a recent May 20 post, Avery shared that Omar graduated from his dental program.

What are 90 Day Fiancé stars Avery Mills and Omar Albakour up to?

On Avery and Omar's joint Instagram page, the last post of them together was taken in the city of Paris in front of the Eiffel Tower and was posted on May 30. The caption read,

"Got to spend time in the city of love, with my love."

Some commentators said Avery and Omar needed to give them an update on their lives. The post before that, made on May 20, had Omar dressed in his graduation robe with Avery by his side. She shared that he had finished his dental course.

About 2 years back, in December 2022, Avery had posted how Omar needed to take a dental course because he was a dentist in Syria and needed to take a certain course in the US to start practicing there. The 90 Day Fiancé star also mentioned that he got accepted to Rutgers University, which, according to her, was prestigious and was going to take 27 months to finish his course.

Avery and Omar believed in building a strong foundation to their 90 Day Fiancé marriage, so he took his dental course while she did healthcare administration. On February 13, Avery posted a picture of them celebrating their 6-year anniversary.

"We did it honey, we achieved our goals by each others side and I wouldn’t want it any other way can’t wait to see what the future holds for us my love," she said in the caption.

From their Instagram posts, it's also apparent that Omar and Avery travel often. She frequently asks her followers for recommendations for the countries she goes to. Avery and Omar also bought their first house in March 2024 and shared the achievement on Instagram.

The couple had to live outside the US for some time initially, but they eventually moved in, which made their house purchase an event to mark. Avery has also come out to talk about her lupus diagnosis and what she was going through. She sold perfumes on her TikTok, so she asked viewers to buy more stuff from her store because she needed the money to pay her medical bills.

For more updates on 90 Day Fiancé stars Avery Mills and Omar Albakour, fans of the show can follow their official Instagram account, @o.m.a.ver.y.

