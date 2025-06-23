90 Day Fiancé season 11 Tell All recap: Sarper reveals why he took off his ring while Stevi disagrees with Saeed

90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 19, released on June 22, was the Tell All Part 1 of this highly anticipated season. It brought together several cast members to discuss their experiences on the show and address specific incidents. Additionally, they shared insights about their lives after filming concluded.

The Tell All host, Shaun Robinson, presented an unseen video of a fight between Shekinah and Sarper, which Shekinah had sent to the producers after finishing season 11. The video showed Sarper leaving his ring behind on Christmas Eve.

When asked about this, Sarper explained that the video was from the time he left the ring and stayed at a rental after his argument with Shekinah. Elsewhere, Mahdi's best friend Saeed also attended the 90 Day Fiancé Tell All, where he highlighted issues in his marriage with Stevi and got into a disagreement with her.

Why did 90 Day Fiancé star Sarper leave his ring behind?

The unseen clip was filmed by Shekinah on Christmas Eve, documenting the ring that Sarper had left behind. When asked by the Tell All host why he did so, Sarper stated that he had left the ring and checked into a rental facility because Shekinah kicked him out of the house.

Shekinah shared that the incident occurred just a month after their marriage. When Shaun inquired about the fight, Sarper claimed it wasn't about cheating, and it wasn't anything significant. He explained that small arguments led to the reaction, and then they forgot what the fight was about.

"Because I was yelling at her, and it turns into 'you're not behaving well to me'", he added.

He further said that it seemed like it was his fault because he was expected to remain calm, which he couldn't do because of how he was raised. Shekinah's ex-boyfriend, Dan, who was also invited to the 90 Day Fiancé Tell All, told him that it wasn't okay for him to be disrespectful or to treat Shekinah in the way he did.

In response, Shekinah shared that whenever they fought, Sarper threatened to return to Turkey and sleep with women there. Dan pointed out that they didn't respect each other enough to have a relationship. He questioned Sarper's love for Shekinah, asserting that their relationship lacked love.

The disagreement Stevi from 90 Day Fiancé got into with Mahdi's friend, Saeed

In the 90 Day Fiancé Tell All, Saeed said that Mahdi had a lot of potential and believed it could be unleashed with the right support. This prompted Stevi to quip and ask what support he thought Mahdi didn't get.

"After a year, what is he doing?" asked Saeed.

His concern was that Mahdi wasn't earning enough to cover his expenses. He mentioned that he had asked Mahdi to stay with him for a few months to figure out what he could do about his life in the US, but Mahdi didn't do so, nor did he inform Stevi about it.

When Stevi learned about this on the Tell All stage, it upset her. Saeed then said that Mahdi had to leave his entire life behind to be with Stevi and questioned what she needed to do to be with him. Stevi retorted, saying he had no idea what she had to do to be with Mahdi.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé, season 11, air on Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.

