“You have no idea”- 90 Day Fiancé star Tim recalls having to defend his orientation on Hunt for Love

90 Day: Hunt for Love, the latest spinoff of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, premiered on May 26 and features former cast members searching for love again. Tim Malcolm, who’s been on The Single Life, Before the 90 Days, and Pillow Talk, returned for this show.

In episode 5, released on June 23, Tim confronted his ex, Jeniffer, who was there with her new partner, Cole. The two argued after Tim accused Jeniffer of spreading false claims about his sexuality. Jeniffer, however, stood by what she said, insisting it was true. Tim denied being gay and said the rumors have followed him for years.

Cole tried chatting up with Tim privately to dissolve the tension between him and Jeniffer, but Tim didn't think Cole understood what he had been going through to prove he was straight.

"You have no idea what the truth is," Tim said in a 90 Day Fiancé confessional.

Their disagreement was intercepted by Jeniffer, which led to another disagreement. Chantel spoke in Tim's defence and Cole failed to ease tensions.

What 90 Day Fiancé star Tim said about defending his s*xuality on the Hunt for Love episode 5

Chantel stood for Tim because she believed that such a rumour coming from an ex made it seem authentic, according to what she said when she and Tim were chatting, before Cole entered. Tim told him that he didn't want any drama there, to which Cole noted that it was Tim who approached Jeniffer and started the fight, so he was the one who was bringing in the drama.

"Imagine you have your ex here, that's going around telling every girl just bad *** about you," Tim said.

Cole agreed that it would be off-putting, while Tim stated that he just wanted her to "bury the hatchet". Chantel chimed in, saying Jeniffer had spread rumours about Tim's orientation since day one, and they had become news articles. Tim said she called him gay because he wouldn't sleep with her.

When Cole asked why he wouldn't sleep with her, Tim shared that it was because they weren't getting along, or "jivving". He said that he had been defending his s*xuality for the past seven years because what she said had blown up like a "wildfire".

Meanwhile, in the other room, Jeniffer told some of her cast members that Tim wasn't man enough because he told people he gave her money. Tim came to a 90 Day Fiancé confessional to say that he found Cole "weird" because he was acting like he was married to Jeniffer.

He also stated that he had no idea what the truth was and asked how he was going to defend Jeniffer without listening to Tim's side of the story. Cole said that Jeniffer was confrontational, so knowing that, they didn't have to provoke her by approaching her.

Jeniffer joined the conversation and accused Tim of telling people he spent money on her. Tim responded by saying he didn’t want to bring up things she had done to avoid embarrassing her, then told her to “get out of my face.” Later, in a confessional, Tim said he was disappointed that he stepped out of his comfort zone to be part of the 90 Day experience, only for Jeniffer to spread lies about him to other women.

For more updates on 90 Day Fiancé star Tim Malcolm, fans can follow him on his official Instagram, @el_gringo_charlotte.

