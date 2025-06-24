Who is 90 Day Fiancé star Veronica Rodriguez dating? Details explored

90 Day Fiancé star Veronica Rodriguez, who recently appeared as a guest on the Tell All special of 90 Day Fiancé season 11, is currently in a relationship with a 37-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina resident named Seth. According to In Touch's report, published on January 21, 2025, Seth is a software developer in the tech space.

In January 2025, Veronica made her relationship public by revealing the face of her partner in a reel posted on her official Instagram handle. She captioned it with "2025 is off to a sweet start." However, the 90 Day Fiancé star did not tag Seth in the video, wanting to maintain a level of privacy.

According to In Touch's report, the couple met on a dating app in 2021. They dated briefly before calling it quits. However, 90 Day Fiancé star stayed in contact with Seth over the years and reconnected in 2024, when they mutually agreed to pursue a relationship.

Veronica had first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 3 as Tim Malcolm's ex-partner. After her relationship with Tim ended, she went on to pursue multiple others, each of whom she had been vocal about. After having several failed relationships, she ultimately found her match in Seth.

90 Day Fiancé star Veronica Rodriguez's ex-boyfriend, Jamal Menzies, congratulated her on sparking a connection with someone new

Under the January 12 post, in which Veronica introduced Seth to the public, she received many comments, one of which was from her ex-partner and 90 Day Fiancé co-star Kim Menzies' son, Jamal. The 29-year-old commented, "Happy for you," to which Veronica responded, "Aww thanks."

Since then, Veronica has consistently posted her partner on her Instagram, sharing photographs from vacations to New York City, the Grand Canyon, Las Vegas, and more. In a June 3 post, Veronica posed with Seth at the Grand Canyon and was captured enjoying wine and a helicopter ride. In the caption, she wrote:

"Somewhere between heaven and earth, I found you. Helicopters, champagne, and a view that still couldn't top you, Seth. Grand Canyon? More like Grand Romance."

In a separate post, shared on February 15, 2025, the TLC alum wished Seth a Happy Valentine's Day and attached a set of couple photographs. She captioned it with, "In your arms, time slows, laughter grows, and love feels like home. My favorite love story is ours. Happy Valentine's Day to the one who makes every moment special."

Exploring 90 Day Fiancé fame Veronica Rodriguez's past relationships

The TLC star started her journey with Tim. However, after their relationship fizzled out, she sparked a connection with Grant Glaser in 2021, and even introduced him on 90 Day Bares All. Tim approved of their relationship, as Grant appeared to be a good match for Veronica. However, their bond failed the test of time, as Veronica joined The Single Life season 2 as a single cast member.

On the show, Veronica bonded with single father Justin. However, their relationship ended after Justin wanted to move to Miami to be closer to his children and their mother. During the Tell All, the TLC female cast member revealed that she was dating Kim Menzies' son, Jamal.

Jamal and Veronica became exclusive but failed to sustain their connection, as communication issues impacted their bond. Moreover, Veronica lived on the East Coast and Jamal lived on the West Coast, which added to their communication gaps. Consequently, Jamal broke up with her over text.

Veronica is currently dating Seth, who grew up in the same place as the female star.

90 Day Fiancé episodes can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

