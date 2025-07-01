"We love hard, fight hard" - 90 Day Fiancé star Shekinah reveals she is on good terms with Sarper after Tell-All drama

90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 20, Tell All Part 2, premiered on TLC on June 29, 2025. The reunion episode brought back most of the contestants to share updates on their respective relationships and reflect on the things that had taken place in the show.

During both Tell All episodes, Shekinah and Sarper appeared to have not been on good terms with each other as they spent most of their time criticizing things they didn't like about each other.

In an interview with US Weekly, published on June 29, the couple reflected on their heated interactions and assured the fans that they were currently in a good position in their marriage.

Shekinah explained that as a real couple, they go through real ups and downs in their relationship, so though moments like these were just part of their journey as a couple.

“We’re Scorpios, so it makes perfect sense, right?. We love hard, fight hard,” she added in the interview.

90 Day Fiancé couple Shekinah and Sarper share the current status of their relationship

After facing several different challenges, Shekinah and Sarper got married at the end of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 in a "bedding ceremony", which had them say their vows in their bed.

While things weren't perfect between Shekinah and Sarper, they always seemed to stick together. However, when they returned a year later for the Tell All episode, they were at odds with each other.

During the episode, Shekinah shared that they had several small fights that led to their big fallout with each other during the Christmas week. When she added that Sarper left their house after their bitter argument, Sarper chimed in to clear that he was rather kicked out of the house.

Despite the drama, the couple now seems to have moved past the incident. In their interview with US Weekly, Shekinah shared that they’re making an effort to focus on the positive aspects of their relationship.

She added that these days they spend their ideal date in bed. Additionally, she admitted that they were guilty of watching too many TV shows, most notably Love After Lockup, while eating some of the most disgusting American snacks, including their beloved frozen yogurt.

“Our ideal date night is in bed. We’re doing a hardcore bed rot. We’re literally watching our trashiest shows, eating the most disgusting American snacks,” the 90 Day Fiancé star shared.

Further in the interview, the 90 Day Fiancé couple was asked to share the things they most admire about each other. In response, Sarper said that he calls Shekinah "evil baby." He joked about her having both an innocent and an evil side before saying that he loved her.

Meanwhile, Shekinah said that she loves her 90 Day Fiancé partner's "cute little face."

“I love his cute little face. He’s just such a little baby right now. He can turn very evil, very fast. Don’t be disguised by this sweet face,” she said.

When asked about their relationship with other 90 Day Fiancé season 12 couples, Sarper said that they were only good with "real couples."

He then brought up the season’s throuple, Matt, Amani, and Any, and joked that watching them made his fantasy of having a threesome completely disappear.

“We are good with real couples. Sincere, real couples. Everyone, maybe millions, have fantasies of threesomes. That’s a fantasy of people, but after this [season], even I don’t want one,” he said.

90 Day Fiancé season 11 episodes premiere every Sunday on TLC.

