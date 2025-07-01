"I don't feel attracted, wanted" — 90 Day Fiancé star Alliya on transitioning and her open marriage to Shawn

90 Day Fiancé season 11 released the second part of the Tell All on June 29, 2025. It saw the cast members reunite and continue their discussion on life after the show. Among the pairs present on stage was Alliya and Shawn, who talked about the challenges of having an open marriage. Alliya, in particular, struggled with the process as she also had to deal with her gender transition process.

When one of the cast members asked Alliya if she and Shawn had lost their physical chemistry because the latter preferred being with someone with a masculine body, Alliya said:

"Yes. I think he really do like masculine bodies. And, I think it's just hard, like, in this process that I'm changing. My body's changing. I don't feel attracted, wanted."

The 90 Day Fiancé star added that her "love language" was physical touch, and the lack of it in her marriage with Shawn disheartened her. Her co-stars present on stage sympathized with Alliya, while some shed a tear for her. Shawn, on the other hand, shared his side of the experience, stating that the person he had fallen in love with was no longer by his side.

90 Day Fiancé alum Shawn apologizes to Alliya for his behavior at the wedding

In the previous episode of 90 Day Fiancé season 11, Shawn had told host Shaun Robinson that his marriage to Alliya lacked physical intimacy. When, in the June 29 episode, Shaun asked the male cast member to elaborate, Alliya revealed they had been intimate only twice after their wedding.

She added that she did not want to be in the position where Shawn felt forced to meet her expectations. So, she waited for him to reciprocate her feelings voluntarily. Hearing that, Shaun asked the 90 Day Fiancé pair if either one of them had been intimate with someone else since they were in an open marriage.

"I have," Shawn said.

He explained that although both had an open marriage, Alliya was not "acting on it" because she was in the middle of her transition process.

Alliya mentioned that her transition process wedged an emotional and physical gap between her and Shawn. Consequently, she felt sidelined and unwanted, even when she sought attention from her partner.

When Shawn was asked if he was physically attracted to Alliya, he gave a vague response, expressing uncertainty about his feelings.

"Well, the person I originally fell in love with isn't next to me anymore," he added.

However, the 90 Day Fiancé star confessed that he harbored romantic feelings for Alliya. He added that he would "be there for Alliya forever." Hearing that, his co-star Armani remarked that Shawn was put in Alliya's life for the latter to embrace her identity. She believed their connection would last forever, even if the romance subsided.

Alliya then stated that it was difficult for her to express her feelings when she got emotional. So, she wrote a text, which she wanted to share with everyone present. The message was a recollection of their relationship, from her point of view.

"I remember the night I look at, at the stars, praying for us to be very happy, and today, I cry inside. I cry because we have changed. But, I love you. And I love with you in now all my versions," Alliya read.

Hearing that, Shawn assured the 90 Day Fiancé star that they would figure something out and take on life together. Shawn then apologized to Alliya for his behavior at the wedding, admitting he should not have acted in such a "grumpy" manner.

In the closing segment of the 90 Day Fiancé episode, Alliya told the cameras that she wanted Shawn to love her as a "trans woman," fearing he was not attracted to her physically anymore. Meanwhile, Shawn said that he would take Alliya to the honeymoon they never had, hoping to reconcile with her.

90 Day Fiancé episodes can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

