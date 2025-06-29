"Why does TLC hate us so much?" — 90 Day Fiancé fans react to Big Ed being part of season 11's Tell All

90 Day Fiancé season 11 released Part 1 of the Tell All on June 22, 2025. Apart from the cast of the show, host Shaun Robinson was joined by some 90 Day veterans, one of whom was Big Ed. The alum appeared on stage and shared his opinions on Joan and Greg's relationship, criticizing the couple for beginning their marital life in Greg's mother, Lucille's, home.

Big Ed called out Greg for not putting a roof over Joan's head and sharing the same space as his mother, even after marriage. He asked the 90 Day Fiancé cast member to be a man and purchase a home of his own as soon as possible. Big Ed also looked down on Greg for thinking about having children while staying at his mother's house.

While Greg defended his current situation, saying that he was trying to turn things around, Big Ed remained unconvinced. Later, the 90 Day alum revealed that he was single and potentially open to sparking a connection with Greg's mother, Lucille, if the situation presented itself.

90 Day Fiancé fans on X commented on Big Ed's special appearance during the Tell All. While many criticized TLC for making him a part of the episode, others shared their opinions on Big Ed and Lucille's banter.

A 90 Day Fiance fan reacts to Big Ed's appearance (Image via X/@SherryElls)

"Why the F is Big Ed back on our TV’s AGAIN? Why does TLC hate us so much? He should never ever be on any of these shows again," a fan wrote.

"Why in the world would they bring Ed on for advice or opinions. Ffs stop recycling the same people over and over," another fan commented.

"They brought out Big Ed like he’s been in any successful relationship in his life," a netizen tweeted.

Many 90 Day Fiancé fans were displeased to see Big Ed during the Tell All special.

"Is Big dumb Ed really telling someone else to man up?" a user reacted.

"The only thing I'm thankful for is that Big Ed is only here for a short time on the Tell All, it's much better than having to put up with him for a full season," a person commented.

"Big Ed is sickening. You will never humanize him to me," another fan wrote.

"why didnt anyone say anything about big ed coming up here like why is he on the screen," one user posted.

Other 90 Day Fiancé viewers commented on Big Ed and Lucille's banter.

"Can't believe I'm saying this, but I'm gonna need Pillow Talk episodes with Big Ed and Mama Lucille. They were hilarious together!" a person reacted.

"That TLC is pushing this Lucille Big Ed storyline is pathetic at best," another netizen commented.

What did Big Ed tell Greg and Joan at the 90 Day Fiancé season 11 Tell All?

After joining the cast on stage, Big Ed told Greg and Joan that although he liked them as a couple, he was not particularly fond of their living condition. He retold his own experience of sharing a home with his mother while being in a relationship, saying it caused a "lot of angst." Consequently, he urged Joan to give Greg a "90-day notice" to move her out of his mother's house.

Big Ed believed the living situation was "unfair" to Lucille and Joan. He asked Greg to "be a man," and told the pair that they needed their private space to experience marital life. However, the 90 Day veteran blamed Greg for putting the ladies in the predicament and causing tension between them.

When Greg mentioned that he worked 14 hours a day to pay the bills, Big Ed told him to use the money for a down payment on an apartment. The 90 Day Fiancé male cast member said he was already looking at different establishments.

Later in the Tell All segment, Big Ed and Lucille bantered about starting something together. After stepping off the stage, Lucille told Big Ed that she appreciated his honesty and directness. When she thanked him for having her back, he said:

"And listen, in 90 days, if they're not gone, call me."

However, Greg opposed their connection, saying Big Ed would not be a "good dad."

90 Day Fiancé episodes can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

