Reports suggest 90 Day Fiancé alum Liz Woods is set to marry someone new months after Jayson drama

90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods reportedly got engaged to marry a mystery man months after calling it quits with her previous partner, Jayson Zuniga. On June 22, 2025, Reddit user Evening-Cabinet-8432, shared a post captioned, "Liz Woods is engaged," with pictures of the TLC star in a parked hot air balloon with her alleged fiancé.

In one of the images, she was shown embracing the unidentified man while showing off her ring to the cameras and everyone around them. The Reddit user added a note under the picture, where they described the proposal as "the most beautiful." The user further narrated that they had approached Liz for a comment on her engagement, but were turned down, stating "she was under contract."

The news of Liz's reported engagement comes months after she parted ways with Jayson in December 2024. She decided to take the step after confirming that she had stomach cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. In a May 20 Instagram Story, Liz shared the news of her split, saying:

"I decided to part ways in December and moved out on my own recently."

She added that she was living her "best dating life" and was also working on herself.

Months after parting ways with Jayson, for whom she had moved to Washington, Liz is now reportedly engaged to an unidentified man.

More details on 90 Day Fiancé alum Liz Woods' reported engagement

In the additional note of the Reddit post, the user mentioned that they witnessed "the most beautiful proposal tonight," before revealing that it was none other than "Liz from 90 day fiance." Reflecting on their interaction, the 90 Day Fiancé fan added that they "came up to her" to congratulate her.

"She was so sweet so nice but didn't want to share details on her relationship and said she was under contract," they wrote.

The Reddit user further shared their opinions on Liz's mystery boyfriend, saying he was "so respectful" toward them. The fan claimed that the TLC star had received a $3000 diamond ring and added that she was "beyond shocked" after the proposal.

The netizen wondered if someone had taken a video of the proposal. According to the post, the event occurred in Seattle, "under the Space Needle festival."

90 Day Fiancé alum Liz Woods' relationship with Jayson, and more

Big Ed, Liz's initial partner, parted ways with her in August 2023. The 90 Day Fiancé star started dating Jayson shortly after. Their romance began after they connected over being single parents and their love for fitness. Liz ultimately revealed him as her boyfriend in Happily Ever After? season 8 Tell All.

Liz then moved to Washington for Jayson; however, by December 2024, the pair called it quits and went their own ways. While the reason for their separation remains unknown, netizens speculate that Jayson left Liz to be with the mother of his child.

Shortly after, Liz disclosed her cancer diagnosis to the public. While dealing with her health concerns, the 90 Day Fiancé fame started hinting at a new man in her life. She often shared pictures and videos of her holding hands with her mystery love interest. In an April 2025 post, she even referred to herself as his "passenger princess."

However, she continues to keep her new partner's identity under wraps. According to her Instagram, the 90 Day Fiancé star even adopted a rescue dog with her partner and called it her "baby."

With Liz hinting at a new relationship and a potential marriage, 90 Day Fiancé fans hope she finds peace in her personal life amid her health concerns.

90 Day Fiancé episodes can be streamed on Prime Video.

