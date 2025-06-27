What happened to 90 Day Fiancé star Sophie Sierra after her alleged assault? Details explored 

90 Day Fiancé star Sophie Sierra recently shared a concerning update with her followers. On June 16 2025, Sophie shared Instagram Stories claiming someone had attacked her leaving her face needing stitches. The stories no longer exist, but @shabootydotcom posted screenshots on June 17 showing her message and blurry pictures of her wounds.

Sophie explained she couldn't give all the details because she'd gone to the police. She also said she'd stop livestreaming for a while to get better. After she posted, some people online wondered if the attack happened. A few even accused her of using fake blood to get attention. Sophie hit back by posting clear photos of her face to back up her story and answer her critics.

Sophie's last TV appearance was on 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2. She's stayed in the public eye since splitting from Rob Warne. Around the time of the alleged attack, she was on vacation with Pedro Jimeno, another 90 Day Fiancé star. The public doesn't know the full story of what happened or who did it.

90 Day Fiancé star Sophie responds to fake claims and posts unblurred images

After sharing blurred photos of her injured face on Instagram Stories, 90 Day Fiancé star Sophie Sierra faced criticism from some people who said the pictures were fake. A few even claimed she had made up the incident and used fake blood for attention. In reply, Sophie later posted clear versions of the photos to show that the injuries were real.

She did not give names or full details, saying that a police report had been filed and she could not talk more about it. Sophie also said she wouldn’t be explaining anything else for now. She shared that she wasn’t looking for sympathy or trying to cause drama, but just needed time to rest and get better. She also said she would stop doing live videos and take a break from social media.

In her post, Sophie explained that she didn’t think it was necessary to tell the whole story online. While some people still questioned her, others showed support and said it’s wrong to judge someone without knowing all the facts. Many fans asked others to be kind and give her space while she heals.

This isn’t the first time Sophie has posted serious moments online. During her relationship with Rob Warne, she had shared a video of a loud argument where he was yelling at her. Because of that, her recent post also received mixed reactions. Right now, Sophie seems to be focusing on her recovery. She hasn’t shared any new updates, but had said earlier that she will return when she’s ready.

Sophie’s relationship history and future on the franchise remain unclear

Sophie Sierra’s recent situation has led fans to wonder if she will be part of the 90 Day Fiancé shows again. After her breakup with Rob Warne, she was seen on vacation with Pedro Jimeno, which made people think she might join 90 Day: The Single Life.

But Sophie has not said anything about future plans. After the alleged assault, she said she would take a break from livestreams and social media to focus on healing. There has been no word from TLC or other cast members, so it is not clear if she will return or stay private.

90 Day Fiancé episodes are available to stream on TLC.

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More