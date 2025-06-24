What happened to Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou after 90 Day Fiancé? Details explored

90 Day Fiancé stars Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou were one of the first couples to get major attention on the show. They appeared in season 4 in 2016, came back for season 5, and later joined 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Their relationship had many tense moments, including Azan calling Nicole “lazy” and saying he was only “55 percent” attracted to her.

According to an In Touch Weekly article from April 2025, Nicole and Azan are no longer together. Nicole had already confirmed their breakup in July 2021, saying, “Azan and I have decided to go our separate ways.” She explained in her statement that they tried for a long time to make the relationship work, but weren’t able to.

90 Day Fiancé star Nicole confirmed the breakup and said they ended on good terms

Nicole officially shared the news of their breakup in a statement to In Touch in July 2021. She said that they “had much love and respect for each other,” but they weren’t without their “faults.” She explained that the decision was mutual and that they had remained on “good terms.”

Nicole said she and Azan had decided to move forward and asked fans to give them space.

“This may be a shock to many because we stayed strong for so long through it all. But as we move forward and heal, we ask that you respect both parties and not constantly ask about it,” she said.

Nicole also spoke kindly of Azan, also called Hassan M‘Raouni.

“Hassan is a good person and deserves to be happy as much as I do. We ended on good terms and I wish him the best,” she added.

The couple had been together for several years, having met through a dating app. Nicole first travelled to Morocco to meet Azan in person, while her daughter May stayed with her family. Their relationship faced many challenges, including cultural differences, disagreements about religion, and problems with the visa process.

They were featured on multiple seasons of 90 Day Fiancé, but their wedding plans were delayed more than once. In the end, they never got married, and their relationship officially ended in 2021. They had not appeared on the show since 2019.

Their journey faced many hurdles before and after the show

Nicole and Azan’s relationship involved many difficult moments in 90 Day Fiancé. During the show, Azan once said Nicole was “a bit big,” and their time together often showed the difficulties they had with communication and different ways of living. Still, Azan proposed to Nicole at the end of her trip, and they started the K-1 visa process. But in 2018, his visa application was denied.

While they were still in a relationship, there were also rumours about cheating. However, both Nicole and Azan denied those claims. Nicole’s family also expressed concern about Azan.

In the April 2025 In Touch Weekly article, Nicole’s breakup statement was mentioned again after she shared a cryptic post that made some fans worry about Azan’s well-being. The post was captioned:

“#RIP I am absolutely shattered and heartbroken to confirm he died.”

Nicole also added a link to her post, which led to an article about celebrities who died in 2024, but Azan was not among those mentioned. This post led some fans to believe that Azan might have passed away, but no such news has been made public.

Since then, Nicole has kept a low profile and has been focusing on her life in Florida. Azan has also stayed out of the public eye. Although neither of them has returned to 90 Day Fiancé, fans who followed their journey still talk about their time on the show.

90 Day Fiancé episodes are currently available to stream on TLC.

