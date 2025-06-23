Details about 90 Day Fiancé star Gino Palazzolo's next TV venture

90 Day Fiancé star Gino Palazzolo was last seen on 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2, which was released in December 2024. He came there with his wife, Jasmine Pineda, from Panama, whom he met during 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5, which was released in 2021.

Gino's love made Jasmine move to the US, but during the season of The Last Resort, the couple went through problems of intimacy. Jasmine demanded an open marriage because Gino wasn't sleeping with her. By the end of the season, Gino had accepted Jasmine's terms about the open marriage, but he didn't expect what was going to happen next.

Jasmine left Gino and carried the child of the person she was seeing in her open marriage with Gino, i.e., Matt. She moved to Matt's city, and even though they don't live together, he often helps her with her chores. While Jasmine is raising a daughter, Gino is said to be shooting a show, according to several clips that fan accounts and publishing houses have posted.

In these clips, Gino is spotted with a mystery girl, whom not many know about. And they're being filmed by a camera crew. The crew belongs to 90 Day: The Single Life season 5.

Details about 90 Day Fiancé star Gino's upcoming ventures with the new girl

According to a video posted on Instagram by online content house, Shabooty.com, Gino was spotted with a new woman, shooting 90 Day: The Single Life season 5. The girl he was seen with was a Jasmine lookalike, an observation noted in the post's caption and comments.

Another fan video, reposted by Shabooty.com, had the 90 Day Fiancé star at a Detroit restaurant with the same mystery girl and his uncle Marco. The video documented a film crew shooting the three as someone gave them instructions. The mystery woman seemed to pay attention to what Marco was saying.

At the restaurant table, there were a bunch of roses next to the woman, making fans think she was Gino's new girlfriend. As per a Screenrant article dated May 2, 2025, Jasmine mentioned that after her, Gino was talking to a woman named Nathalie and had also dated two Brazilians whom he had broken up with. The mystery woman in the videos could either be Nathalie or one of the two Brazilian women Gino had dated.

Gino dated Kelly after he finished filming The Single Life, according to the same report. As per the Screenrant article, Kelly used to comment on Gino's Instagram posts as well, but broke up after she discovered he was bodyshaming her in his flirty chats with several other women.

The same report also mentioned that the 90 Day Fiancé star had called out Kelly for being a catfish, yet dated her for a few months. After this, another video by Shabooty.com revealed Gino filming with the same mystery woman in Maryland. He was at the MOM's Organic Market and was seen arguing with his new girlfriend in the video.

Gino's journey is considered remarkable in the 90 Day Fiancé universe because he appeared in many seasons and went to great lengths for his love, Jasmine. He even agreed to bring Jasmine's two sons back to the US, in time. Jasmine and he also fought about having children, because he wanted one and she was hesitant.

90 Day: The Single Life would be the first time fans would see Gino without Jasmine, and they are excited for it, according to the comments on these leaked videos.

For more updates on Gino, fans of 90 Day Fiancé can follow him on his official Instagram, @gpalazz2.

