Looking back at the 90 Day Fiancé couple Gino and Jasmine's wedding day: Details explored

90 Day Fiancé stars Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda married on June 7, 2023, per PEOPLE Magazine. The ceremony, which took place at Zingerman's Cornman Farms in Dexter, Michigan, was featured in the show's season 10 episode 18. It included 12 guests in attendance, while Jasmine's family joined virtually from Panama.

The couple met online in 2019, appeared on multiple seasons of the TLC series, and received their K-1 visa approval in early 2023. The couple's wedding featured custom catering, two separate wedding cakes, and a vegan option, as per People. Gino's uncle Marco walked Jasmine down the aisle as they exchanged handwritten vows.

90 Day Fiancé couple worked with professional vendors to coordinate the intimate celebration, which merged traditional American wedding elements with touches honoring Jasmine's Panamanian background.

90 Day Fiancé couple's ceremony location at Zingerman's Cornman Farms featured an 1800s white farmhouse and surrounding greenery. Jasmine selected a mermaid-style wedding gown that showcased a strapless lace bodice, paired with a flowing tulle veil secured into her classic chignon hairstyle, as per People.

Jasmine's bridal accessories featured sparkling drop earrings and an eye-catching necklace that enhanced her gown's design. During a confessional, Jasmine stated:

"Gino deserves to see a happy bride. He has worked so hard for our relationship. He has been nothing but supportive and unconditional in my life and I want him to feel that regardless of my situation and my sadness about my family, today is a happy day."

Gino chose formal attire, wearing a tailored blue suit complemented by a light pink shirt and patterned tie. He also shared some thoughts, saying:

“For as many times as we have fought and there have been some really bad fights, we always come to our senses and find a way to work it out because I think we truly love each other and that's how we've been able to make it to this point," he said.

A professional chef created a custom menu for the intimate gathering, preparing dishes that reflected both Michigan and Panamanian influences. The couple's main wedding cake featured buttermilk layers with raspberry and vanilla buttercream frosting, per People.

A separate vegan hummingbird cake with dairy-free vanilla frosting honored Jasmine's dietary choices. Gino's uncle Marco took on a central role during key moments of the ceremony. Recalling how he felt when his uncle was bringing the bride, he said at the time:

"She looked stunning and gorgeous coming towards me, I was like, 'Wow, I'm the luckiest man in the world."

The couple organized their Michigan wedding within a two-month timeframe following Jasmine Pineda's arrival in the United States. They shifted from early ideas of a destination ceremony to a local celebration. The planning phase involved careful coordination with Zingerman's Cornman Farms staff to arrange both in-person and virtual components.

The venue's team worked with the couple to blend American wedding traditions with elements that honored Jasmine's Panamanian heritage.

Relationship timeline

The couple's path to marriage began in 2019 through an online dating platform. Their first face-to-face meeting occurred in Panama during the filming of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2021. Gino proposed to Jasmine during his Panama visit, which aired on the TLC series. The pair maintained their long-distance relationship while working through the K-1 visa process.

Spring 2023 marked Jasmine's move to Michigan after receiving visa approval. The June 2023 wedding at Zingerman's Cornman Farms represented the culmination of their international romance. Their relationship story unfolded across multiple 90 Day Fiancé series, including the original show, Before the 90 Days, and The Last Resort.

By February 2025, Gino and Jasmine have parted ways, and both live separately. TLC officially announced Jasmine's pregnancy with Matt Branistareanu, who appeared on 90 Day: The Last Resort. The news came after reports in January 2025 confirmed her pregnancy, with sources identifying Matt as the father, as per People.

This announcement followed episodes of The Last Resort, where Jasmine discussed relationship challenges with Gino. In December 2024, Jasmine shared a post where she explained the struggles of living with Gino, the main reason being the lack of intimacy.

Fans can watch 90 Day Fiancé episodes on the TLC network.

