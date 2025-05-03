90 Day Fiancé star Kenny Niedermeier supports Gino Palazzolo amid drama with Matt Branis

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Kenny Niedermeier recently reacted to The Last Resort tell-all segment, where Matt Branis took a fiery jab at Gino Palazzolo by calling him a 'senior citizen.'

In an Instagram Story, shared by user @Kikiandkibbitz, on May 1, Kenny struck a thoughtful pose and captioned the post, suggesting that Matt’s remark was both inappropriate and ageist, implying it may have crossed a line.

"Did Matt call Gino a "senior citizen" As a put down? Theme's Fighten' Words!" he wrote in the story.

For the unversed, the interaction between Gino Palazzolo and his ex-wife Jasmine’s partner, Matt Branis, took place during 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort season 2 Tell All, Part 5, which premiered on April 28, 2025, on TLC.

In the episode, Gino and the other male cast members appeared visibly uncomfortable when Matt showed up, especially after it was revealed earlier in the tell-all that he was the father of Jasmine’s unborn child.

Things escalated when Rob jumped in and called Matt a "piece of s*it" for impregnating his friend's wife. Tensions peaked when Gino told Matt to "shut up," prompting Matt to fire back with, "Shut your mouth, senior citizen"—a remark that visibly shocked the rest of the cast.

90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort star Gino Palazzolo regrets agreeing to an open marriage

90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort season 2 Tell All, Part 5, brought back all the cast members one last time to reflect on some of the major things that had happened during the season.

The final part of the tell-all series mostly focused on the first televised interaction between Gino Palazzolo and his ex-wife Jasmine’s partner, Matt Branis. The three tried to reflect on their complex situation and shared their true feelings about one another.

The ex-married couple, Gino and Jasmine, entered 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort season 2 to work on their relationship and get past their intimacy issue.

Jasmine was frustrated with her husband's lack of intimacy, and to save their drowning marriage, she suggested introducing a third person into their marriage.

While Gino initially turned down the suggestion, he later warmed up to it and agreed. Jasmine then introduced Matt, her gym friend, as the third person.

Two months after initiating what they thought would be a hopeful open marriage, Gino and Jasmine got separated. It was later revealed that Jasmine was pregnant with Matt's child.

Reflecting on the whole situation, Gino shared during the final 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort tell-all episode that he regrets agreeing to an open marriage. He explained that when they were struggling with intimacy issues in their marriage, he felt like he was "trapped in a corner."

Nothing was working for them at the time, and he felt pressured to decide to save his already crumbling marriage.

"I was thinking if I agree to this open marriage or whatnot, that would make Jasmine happy and if Jasmine's happy, I'm going to be happy because she's not going to be attacking me. Finally, we are both happy, right? We could get back together at some point, maybe start being intimate again and then get rid of the third person," the 90 Day Fiancé star added.

Jasmine soon chimed in, claiming that Gino was “okay” with the open marriage at first, even saying he would ask her to have Matt buy him things like burgers. However, Gino strongly rejected her version of events, calling it a “100 percent lie.”

Despite all the drama and problems caused in her relationship with Gino, Jasmine later expressed in the episode that she still had a lot of love for her former husband.

"I will never be able to hate someone that once I loved that much. I think that deep in his heart, he can say whatever he wants to people, but he truly knows how much I love him," she said while crying.

Interested viewers can watch episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort season 2 on TLC.

