"I wanna feel that passion again" — Darcey Silva on her relationship with Georgi in latest 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? sneak peek

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? released a sneak peek of the upcoming season on 90 Day's official Instagram handle (@90dayfiance) on June 23, 2025. Scheduled to premiere on July 6, the brand-new season will follow the stories of eight couples from the franchise, one of whom is Darcey and Georgi. The sneak peek showed Darcey reflecting on her marriage, saying:

"I wanna feel that passion again."

Darcey hinted at the cracks showing in her relationship with Georgi, worried it might have a long-lasting impact on her marriage. The TLC show will document Darcey navigating life while managing the hurdles in her personal life. It will also showcase the female cast member traveling to Bulgaria to meet her husband's family for the first time.

With ongoing conflicts, Darcey worried about how Georgi's family would receive her. The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star feared she would face trouble connecting with the in-laws.

What else did the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? sneak peek show?

The short clip opened with Kara, Guillermo's wife, stating, "Marriage is so hard." Kara and Guillermo, who recently became parents, were still discovering more about each other. Now with children in the picture, the pair struggled to balance intimacy and parental responsibilities. Consequently, they joined the show to hopefully find their spark again.

Darcey and Georgi sought a similar spark. Meanwhile, Gino and Jasmine faced new problems after declaring themselves to be an open marriage. In the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? sneak peek, Gino was shown confronting Jasmine for breaking "the rules," saying he could now do whatever he wanted.

"Have a good life," Gino said as Jasmine stormed off.

In another segment, Jasmine was shown getting into a physical altercation with another female cast member, forcing the bystanders to intervene.

Later, Kara, while speaking to the cameras, broke down in tears and said that the "saddest part" was to think how happy Guillermo and she used to be, hinting at the brewing tension in their relationship.

"I don't know how we got here," she added.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couples address their issues in the official trailer of the TLC show

TLC released the official trailer for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on June 12, 2025. In the clip, the eight couples shared their troubles, hoping to search for resolutions while on the show. For Guillermo, the biggest crack in his relationship with Kara was the lack of intimacy, which he said was "not the same" as before.

In the meantime, Tigerlily welcomed Adnan to the United States, worried about whether he would be able to adjust to the country. Meanwhile, Darcey expressed excitement about traveling to Bulgaria. However, Georgi seemed skeptical, warning his wife that she could not meet his parents "wearing something like that,"— something explicit.

In another segment, Gino was shown enjoying a moment in the bathtub with someone new.

"I'm finally exploring my side of the open marriage," he said.

Meanwhile, Jasmine moved in with Matt, the "third person" in their open marriage, after Gino asked her to leave the house. Elsewhere, Elizabeth's partner, Andrei, rubbed many cast members the wrong way by speaking in a "rude and disrespectful" manner.

Later in the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? trailer, tensions escalated as Elizabeth accused Loren of body-shaming his partner, Alexei. Elsewhere, Gino called out Jasmine for allegedly cheating on him with Matt. It eventually led to a physical altercation between Jasmine and Gino's new partner.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episodes can be streamed on Max.

