"You are missed" — 90 Day Fiancé alum Kobe Blaise shares an emotional message after his father's death

Kobe Blaise, a 90 Day Fiancé alum married to Emily Bieberly, recently lost his father. On July 4, 2025, the TLC star shared the news of his father's passing with his fans, grieving the loss of a beloved member of the family. In the caption of the post, he penned an emotional message, detailing the process of mourning and reminiscing about his relationship with his father.

Ad

"Rest easy, Dad, you are loved, You are missed, You will forever be part of my existence and thank you for everything," Kobe wrote.

The 90 Day Fiancé star added that although he was "heartbroken," he was filled with "gratitude" because he would forever be proud of being his son. Kobe mentioned that his late father would continue to live on through him, his children, and everything he tried to "pass forward."

Ad

Trending

The reality TV star also urged readers to rebuild contact with their parents and not waste time postponing it because tomorrow is uncertain. Irrespective of differences in opinions, Kobe insisted that people sustain their bonds with their parents, letting "LOVE lead."

90 Day Fiancé alum Kobe Blaise remembers his late father and the time spent with him

Ad

Kobe started the Instagram post, explaining how "hard" it was to "put into words the complexity" of losing his father. He admitted that in the "silence" of his grief, he started to reminisce about and reflect on "a lot of things" he regretted and mistakes he made in the past.

Kobe confessed there was a time, in his "younger days," when he was not proud of being his late father's son. The 90 Day Fiancé cast member admitted to resenting "the sacrifice" his father made.

Ad

However, now that his father had passed away, Kobe found himself reconsidering his past actions and decisions.

"I didn't understand him, I didn't see the strength it took to carry the weight of a family on his shoulders in silence," Kobe wrote.

Regardless, he was pleased that his father's life had a way of "humbling" him, a way for him to recognize what truly mattered.

Ad

Ad

Scrolling back on his own life, Kobe noted that after he became an adult, started a family of his own, and walked in "the very shoes he [Kobe's father] once wore," he began seeing his father in himself.

"I see the sacrifices, the strength, the quiet endurance. I see the man who carried so much on his back so we could stand tall. I felt the pain he went through for being a dad," the 90 Day Fiancé star stated.

Ad

Kobe stated that he could finally understand how deeply he was loved. The affection, however, did not come through words or praise, but through sacrifice, presence, and consistently prioritizing the children even when it "cost him."

Ad

Kobe recalled an incident from two years ago when he had the opportunity to visit his father in Cameroon with his in-laws, Emily, and his children at the time, Koban and Scarlett. The TLC star said that when his father held the children and smiled, it became "one of the greatest gifts" of his life.

"It was the first time my dad saw me as a dad and as a husband," Kobe shared.

Ad

Kobe mentioned that his father always told him to remember his roots because that was where his strength lay. The 90 Day Fiancé alum stated that those words would forever echo in him.

In the concluding lines of the message, Kobe expressed that although he was heartbroken, he was hopeful about seeing his father's legacy live through him, his children, and future generations.

90 Day Fiancé episodes can be streamed on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More