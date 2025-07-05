"I was just overwhelmed"— ⁠90 Day Fiancé Shekinah reacts to Sarper surprising her with a wedding ring at the Tell All

90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 20, Tell All Part 2, premiered on TLC on June 29, 2025. The reunion-themed episode brought back all the featured couples to share an update on what they had been up to since the filming.

In the episode, Shekinah and Sarper, who got married at the end of the season, seemed to be on bad terms with each other. They had been involved in a big fight before the Tell All episode and weren't even willing to talk to one another.

However, near the end of the episode, Sarper surprised everyone by giving Shekinah a wedding ring. In an interview with Swooon, published on July 3, the couple reflected on the segment, sharing their perspective on it.

Shekinah said that she was shocked and "overwhelmed" by the gesture. She noted that Sarper had already given her an engagement ring, and she was just hoping to get a wedding band, so when she received the second ring, it came as a "big surprise" to her.

“It was such a shock. I was so excited. I was just overwhelmed. I didn’t expect it because he did already give me an engagement ring, so I really wanted the wedding band. I didn’t expect a whole new engagement ring and wedding band. So that was a big surprise,” she shared.

90 Day Fiancé couple Shekinah and Sarper explain the reason behind the second ring

During both episodes of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 Tell All, Shekinah and Sarper were angry at each other. They weren't willing to sit beside each other and spent most of the time criticizing the things they didn't like about each other in their relationship. However, in episode 20, after Sarper surprised Shekinah with a wedding ring, he said that he did it because he had promised Shekinah to give her a wedding band and a wedding ring.

In the interview, Sarper explained that in Turkey, it's customary to buy just one ring for marriage. However, he noted that in the U.S., there are many more rituals involved. He had also promised Shekinah that one day, he would give her whatever she wanted.

Staying true to his word, the 90 Day Fiancé star began working and saving money for it. Once he had saved enough, Sarper felt it would be meaningful to present her with the ring during the Tell All episode, keeping his promise in front of everyone.

“Normally, in Turkey, we buy [one ring]. But here, there are a lot of rituals. I said, ‘Okay, I will buy you one day.’ I started to work here. I started to make money. And she always was saying that I’m not keeping my promises. [The Tell All] was a great place to show that I’m keeping my promises in front of everyone,” he said.

Shekinah chimed in, saying that she was completely shocked by the ring as she was just expecting a wedding band from her 90 Day Fiancé partner.

“The original engagement ring that he gave me, I really loved. And he got that ring in Turkey; it was really special to me. It’s so special to me always, because that’s the ring he proposed to me with,” she added.

Shekinah explained that Sarper had already given her an engagement ring, but she felt that its diamond setting was just too high, so she needed a “safer” ring to wear it around.

The 90 Day Fiancé star added that her original ring projected off of her finger, and she kept cutting herself with it, which she felt was "weird." She noted that the "high" and "sharp setting" ring made it "gorgeous," but it felt "dangerous" to her.

90 Day Fiancé season 11 episodes premiere every Sunday on TLC.

