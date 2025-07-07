“It’s a product of a Russian world”- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Andrei opposes Alexia’s reluctance to move to Moldova

The much-awaited season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premiered on July 6, 2025. It features couples from different shows of the 90 Day franchise and follows them as they try to fix their broken relationships one last time.

The first episode of the show saw Andrei and Elizabeth from 90 Day Fiancé season 5 have a disagreement while Alexie and Loren, their co-couple, tried to mediate the conversation. Andrei and Elizabeth were discussing Andrei's decision to move back to Moldova when a disagreement broke out between them.

While Andrei wanted to move back, Elizabeth didn't want to. Loren spoke for Elizabeth and argued that she understood that Andrie loved Moldova since it was his home country. However, she added that it was also a corrupt country.

"You know why? It's a product of a Russian world," Andrei explained.

Other 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars such as Alexei, Jovi, and Yara also spoke for Elizabeth as they also thought Andrei's stance was wrong. They didn't want him to move her against her will or give her an ultimatum to make her decision.

What Andrei said about Elizabeth's reluctance to move to Moldova on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9

When Loren asked Andrei why he wanted to move to Moldova, the latter explained that the cost of living is cheaper there. He said that he thought he and his partner could save some money while still getting the same opportunities to grow their careers, as they did in the US.

"I have family there. I have good friends there," he added.

He went on to add that he didn't have family in the US.

Meanwhile, Loren argued for her friend, Elizabeth, and told Alexie that while she respected his choice to move back to his home country, she wondered if that was where he wanted to raise his children. Yara agreed with Loren and added that although Moldova was a nice country, it just wasn't for Elizabeth.

During a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? confessional, Yara and Jovi spoke about how Elizabeth wasn't the type of person who could adjust to Moldovan culture. Giving an example, Yara added that Elizabeth needed air conditioning and water with ice when she went to restaurants. In her opinion, Elizabeth was a "little spoiled American."

Later, Noga, one of Elizabeth's friends, asked Andrei why he came to the US and followed the procedures to get his visa when he planned to move his family back to Moldova. She added that if that was the case, it wasn't fair.

Andrei argued, saying that he got the citizenship because he came to the US for Elizabeth and because he was in love with her.

"Now there is a possibility to work online," he added.

He noted that they could work online and live in a place that was cheaper than the US and had the same amount of opportunities. He rhetorically asked Noga what she had to say about that. Loren told him that she knew he loved Moldova because he was from there, but it was kind of "corrupt."

During a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? confessional, Andrei said that Loren didn't know anything about Moldova, she hadn't even been there. He felt like he was being attacked by his castmates and like he was fighting to prove his country's worth without his wife's support. He added that he thought these discussions weren't helpful because they had a negative influence on Elizabeth's decision.

Later, Loren asked Elizabeth if she felt safe to move to Moldova, to which the latter replied that she wasn't going to move to a country she wasn't okay with.

Alexei agreed with the stance and said in a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? confessional that it wasn't okay to make such decisions against the wishes of their family members.

"I think that's straight up rude and disrespectful," Alexei thought out loud.

Andrei clarified that he was trying to convince her to move, and wasn't going to do it forcefully.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 come out on Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.

