"I felt bad for him"— 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After star Gino's new girlfriend Natalie comments on his situation with Jasmine

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 9 episode 1, titled Welcome to the Party, Pal, premiered on TLC on July 6, 2025. The episode marked the return of several familiar couples from past seasons, navigating the next phase of their relationships after completing their K‑1 visa process.

Gino and Jasmine, who had decided to enter into an open marriage to save their relationship, came into 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After with their respective partners, Natalie and Matt.

In episode 1, while on a date with Gino, Natalie commented on Gino's complicated situation with Jasmine. In her confessional, she revealed that when she first started talking to Gino, he told her that he had kicked Jasmine out and was struggling emotionally.

He had shared that he was hurt and was dealing with a lot in his marriage. Natalie admitted that hearing about his circumstances made her feel bad for him.

"When Gino and I first started talking, he did tell me that he kicked his wife, Jasmine, out. I really felt bad for him because he told me he wasn't treated really well with his ex and he was very hurt and he had gone through a lot with her," she said.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After star Gino compares his connection with Natalie to his connection with Jasmine

Before appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Gino and Jasmine appeared on The Last Resort, which premiered in 2024, to work on their crumbling marriage.

In the season, the couple shared that they had been dealing with intimacy issues. Jasmine, in particular, was the most frustrated as she didn't like Gino hesitating to get intimate with her. Jasmine felt that they needed to fix the issue to save their marriage. So she proposed the idea of participating in an open marriage where they could date or be intimate with a person outside their marriage.

While initially opposing the proposal, Gino eventually accepted Jasmine's term. However, after Jasmine introduced her gym buddy Matt as her open marriage partner, the situation only got complicated.

Gino introduced his open marriage partner, Natalie, in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 9 episode 1, meeting her in person for the first time when he picked her up from the airport. At the end of the episode, the couple went on a snow park date where they played with ice sculptures and embraced each other with several hugs at different intervals.

In his confessional, Gino compared his date to his connection with Jasmine and noted that Natalie made him happier.

"Jasmine hasn't made me happy in a really long time, but Natalie makes me laugh, she makes me smile. She makes me hot and sweaty inside. It's just really different with Natalie and I got some butterflies too," the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After star said.

Gino later told Natalie that he was enjoying his time with her, stating that he hadn't felt this good in a long time. This was a different feeling for him as he pointed out that whenever he used to go out with Jasmine, he always found himself arguing and fighting with her.

So he told Natalie that it felt good to hold her, and that he appreciated her not constantly criticizing and undermining him.

Later in his confessional, Gino recalled how he was initially opposed to the idea of open marriage. However, because of it, he said that he was able to meet Natalie, whom he referred to as "a wonderful woman."

"This was all Jasmine's idea, and here we are. I mean, I met this wonderful woman, we are having a great time together, and hey, I'm just going to have fun with this," he said in his confessional.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 9 episodes premiere every Sunday on TLC.

