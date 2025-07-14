"I would never" — 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’s Kara confronts Guillermo as she recalls his confession in couples counseling

Tension resurfaced between Kara and Guillermo in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which aired July 13, 2025. The episode highlighted unresolved issues from their past therapy session.

Ad

While the couple made small steps toward reconciliation, Kara could not move past a confession Guillermo made during couples counseling.

“Regardless of whether you said that out of a place of being hurt or you actually meant it, none of those make that acceptable. I would never,” she emphasized.

Her response directly addressed Guillermo’s hesitation in expressing love during couples therapy, a moment that continued to affect their dynamic.

Ad

Trending

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Kara questions Guillermo's commitment to her

Kara addresses the distance growing between them

Ad

During a light moment outside together with their son, Kara opened up about feeling unsupported in her music career. She explained that she had stopped inviting Guillermo to her performances due to his lack of visible interest.

“I just get this feeling that you’re not enjoying it and my music’s not your vibe. I just feel like you don’t want to be there,” she said.

Ad

In response, Guillermo clarified that while going out to that kind of place is not his thing, he still wants to go because he wants to "support" Kara and likes her music. In a separate 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? confessional, he stated:

“It’s not that I don’t like her music. It’s just that I don’t love it. And also, I don’t like the people that goes into those shows.”

Ad

Despite his reservations, he assured Kara that he would attend the next performance and emphasized his commitment by saying he was "going to go."

Kara brings up Guillermo’s therapy remark

Ad

Later in the episode, Guillermo suggested that they consider sleeping in the same bed again as a way to reconnect. However, Kara expressed discomfort at the idea, explaining that she was still processing the emotional impact of his words from therapy.

“I just, you know, what you said in therapy about not knowing if you loved me or not, that was, like, a really hurtful moment for me, truly, that I’m not really sure at the moment that I can, like, recover from that,” she told him.

Ad

In her 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? confessional, Kara reflected on the counseling session where Guillermo remained silent after the therapist assumed mutual love between them. When prompted, Guillermo had responded, “I don’t know.” Kara said this statement marked a turning point for her, explaining:

“I can’t look at you, and tell you that I don’t know if I love you... You’re the father of my kid...I would just never do that to you.”

Ad

Guillermo apologizes as Kara remains unsure

Ad

Guillermo attempted to take accountability for his past remarks. He repeated his apology, stating:

“I really love you, and I’m sorry if I said something that I hurt you.”

Kara remained affected by the earlier confession during therapy and told Guillermo he should "never" have said something like that. Though he apologized again, she said it didn’t help and pointed out that he had already said it. In a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? confessional, she reflected on how things between them used to be better but now feel "gone away."

Ad

Guillermo expressed his commitment to making the marriage work, telling Kara that he truly wants to "make it together" for the sake of their relationship. Kara concluded with mixed emotions, stating:

“I just can’t give up because he’s my partner, the love of my life and the father of my child, and I love him.”

Catch season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? every Sunday on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More