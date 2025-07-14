"Not gonna fly here"— 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Tigerlily chimes in on Adnan's controlling behavior 

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 aired episode 2 this week on Sunday, July 13, 2025, on TLC. The episode saw Tigerlily and Adnan reunite after the male cast member made his way to America.

Ad

Although the reunion was filled with love, Tigerlily expressed frustration over her husband's controlling nature after he insisted that he drive them home from the airport.

Tigerlily reminded him that he didn't know the road rules but Adnan said that people kept telling him that it was silly that his pregnant wife was driving.

"This controlling behavior is not going to fly here in the States," Tigerlily said in a confessional.

Ad

Trending

Tigerlily shows off her home in episode 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9

Ad

In 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 episode 2, Tigerlily told the cameras that she had a lot on her plate because she was set to move into her country home soon.

She showed the house off to her friends, as she further told the cameras more about the house. The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 cast member said that although she was a "city girl," her favorite city was Montana, and she liked the "cozy Montana vibe."

Ad

Tigerlily said there was so much that still needed to be done and she didn't know where to begin. She showed her friends her new toilet seat, which had several automatic functions, including a dryer. Her friends asked how much it cost the reality star and Tigerlily said $12,000.

One of her friends pointed out that she had two of the toilets and asked whether Adnan knew that his wife spent $24,000 on toilets.

Ad

"I mean, he didn't really ask," she said.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 cast member added that once Adnan used it, he'd love it. Tigerlily further told the cameras that the couple enjoyed the "finer" things in life and that although a log cabin might look rustic, their house was not lacking in luxury.

The cast member recalled their time together and said that four months after talking online, she flew to Jordon to meet Adnan and they got married. She added that both of them knew they were meant to be together and added that two months after that, she was pregnant.

Ad

Tigerlily went to the airport to pick up Adnan. She told the cameras that things had been a little rocky between the two for the past couple of months and said that she believed he wanted her to convert. She added that he bought her a translated version of his religious book and wanted her to read it.

"When Adnan and I got married, the topic of converting never came up so I was really blindsided," she said.

Ad

Ad

Tigerlily said her other two children were Christian, and she knew that Adnan wanted their child to be muslim, which she was fine with. She added that she believed the children should share their father's religion. However, she didn't feel comfortable converting herself.

When the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 couple reunited, and they were overjoyed. Adnan stated they were together forever and would never have to say goodbye at the airport again.

Ad

Adnan said that he had been traveling for 27 hours, but he no longer cared about anything, as he was united with his wife and child. He kissed her stomach as he spoke to the baby, making Tigerlily laugh.

However, as they were about to leave the airport, they got in a little disagreement over who would drive. Tigerlily said Adnan didn't know the rules and must have been tired, but the latter insisted that he should drive. He said he would figure out everything while Tigerlily told him that she was trusting the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star with her and their child's life.

Ad

In a joint interview, Tigerlily told Adnan it wasn't just about looking cool driving the Lamborghini, it was also about safety. Adnan told her that he had the same issues because he didn't trust her driving.

Tune in every Sunday at 8 pm ET to watch what happens next with Tigerlily and Adnan in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More