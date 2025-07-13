90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? — Sneak peek at Tigerlily questioning her future with Adnan and Gino reveals a secret

The upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 is set to be released on July 13, 2025. Since the season premiere on July 6, the TLC show has two major storylines taking center stage: Tigerlily and Adnan’s relationship over religious differences, and Gino’s new romance following his split from Jasmine.

In an exclusive sneak peek clip obtained by Parade magazine on July 11, the next episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will see both couples face pivotal moments. Tigerlily’s emotional airport reunion with Adnan is overshadowed by his sudden expectation that she convert to his faith. Meanwhile, Gino steps back into the dating scene with a mystery woman who praises his "nerdy" charm.

Subsequently, tensions run high and relationships hang in the balance. Read more about the episode details below.

90 Day Fiancé preview shows Tigerlily and Adnan trying to work through their conflict

What should have been a joyous reunion at the airport turns tense as Tigerlily shares Adnan’s shifting expectations about their religious differences. In a confessional, she mentions that while their faiths weren’t initially an issue, Adnan now believes he was "put into her life" to convert her, a revelation that leaves her questioning their future.

The stakes are especially high with their baby on the way. Adnan hopes for a unified family faith, telling Tigerlily he wants her to read the Quran and eventually adopt his beliefs. But for Tigerlily, this sudden pressure casts doubt on whether she can remain true to herself while building a life with him.

"The excitement of reuniting has been replaced with hesitation," she admits in the preview, visibly stressed.

The timing of Adnan’s ultimatum, just as he arrives in the U.S., raises concerns for Tigerlily as this might also affect how they will be raising their child.

Gino’s post-Jasmine dating life on 90 Day Fiancé

Meanwhile, Gino Palazzolo is navigating life after Jasmine, and his first steps into the dating world are captured in the new preview. In Las Vegas, he meets a mystery woman who immediately compliments his bald head and "safe" energy, a stark contrast to his previous relationship with Jasmine.

During their date at an ice bar, the woman opens up about her past toxic relationships and expresses attraction to Gino’s "nerdy" vibe.

"You are adorable. I am so happy to meet you," she gushes, while Gino jokes about removing his baseball cap.

This new connection comes after Gino’s regret over agreeing to an open marriage with Jasmine, which ultimately led to their split. With Jasmine now pregnant by her new partner Matt, Gino’s foray into dating seems like an attempt to move on. While fans speculate that his choice of a Jasmine lookalike means he’s truly ready to let go, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will explore both relationships as they go on.

Jasmine’s new life and lingering feelings

While Gino explores the new romance, Jasmine’s storyline takes a turn as she prepares to welcome a baby with Matt on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Despite their separation, she has admitted that she still loves Gino, saying:

"I will never be able to hate someone that once I loved that much."

However, previews hint at unresolved tension, with Gino accusing Jasmine of cheating with Matt even before The Last Resort filming. Overall, religious conflicts, post-breakup dating, and accusations will be explored in the Sunday's episode of season 9.

Watch the next episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on July 13, 2025, on TLC.

