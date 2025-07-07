“More beautiful than I expected”- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Gino chimes in on meeting Natalie

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 premiered on July 6. The episode featured couples from various shows of the franchise and captured them giving their relationships one last try. Gino Palazzolo, who was previously seen with Jasmine Pineda in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5 and then in The Last Resort season 2, also featured on the show.

He was seen exploring other dating options as Jasmine moved on with her gym partner, Matt after she proposed an open marriage with Gino. In episode 1 of the coveted show, Gino was documented meeting Natalie for the first time.

"I couldn't believe how beautiful she is in person, like, her skin and her hair. She's just more beautiful than I expected," said Gino.

On their date, they went drinking at an ice bar. Gino stated that he didn't remember having so much fun with Jasmine and added that he didn't find Natalie negative or argumentative. At the end of their meeting, he revealed in a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? confessional that he hadn't told her about his situation with the open marriage.

What happened on Gino's meet with Natalie on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 episode 1

When the two met, Natalie asked Gino if it was his first time in Las Vegas. Gino stated that it wasn't because he had been there a couple of times before, more than 20 years ago. Natalie said that it was a long time ago, and Vegas had changed a lot since then.

Gino came to a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? confessional to share that when he first spoke to Natalie online, things got flirty quickly.

"It was really tough being attracted to someone that wasn't my wife," he added.

But because the open marriage was Jasmine's idea, he was going to try it out and see if it worked for him. He told Natalie that he was "super excited" to be meeting her for the first time. She agreed and shared that she was "hot" and "nervous" to meet him.

Gino then shared with the cameras his disbelief at how beautiful Natalie was in person. He said he liked her skin and her hair and was prettier than he thought. Natalie said that he was adorable and that she was happy to meet him. She stated that all her exes had been bald and that she preferred bald men.

"I might be losing my hat pretty soon, I don't know," said Gino.

The two of them then went to an ice bar, the one where it's freezing in sub-zero temperatures and is littered with ice sculptures. They got their coats and hats and got a drink at the bar. Natalie shared that since her divorce, she had been in toxic relationships. She stated that she tended to pick bad boys, and with Gino, she felt safe because he was "nerdy" and not like a "macho man."

After the two of them had shots, Gino came to a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? confessional to say that he found Natalie "cool". She wasn't negative, and he wasn't arguing with her. He added that he didn't remember the last time he had this much fun with Jasmine.

Gino then revealed that Natalie didn't know he was in an open marriage with Jasmine. She only knew that he had asked Jasmine to leave his house, but she didn't know the details of the situation. He stated that he did so because he didn't want to scare her away. He also realized that he couldn't be dishonest with Natalie the whole trip.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 comes out on Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.

