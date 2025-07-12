"Tragedy has struck" — 90 Day Fiancé alum Eric Rosenbrook grieves daughter's demise days after being arrested 

90 Day Fiancé alum Erid Rosenbrook and his Indonesian wife, Leida Margaretha, recently lost their newborn daughter, Alisa. The news came just days after Eric was arrested for physically assaulting Leida. On July 10, 2025, Eric shared the news about Alisa's demise via Facebook, as he wrote:

"It destroys me and shatters my world to announce that over the weekend tragedy has struck. Yesterday at 12:53 PM after 5 days on life support, my beloved daughter, little Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook, slipped the surely bonds to join her grandfather Tom."

The 90 Day Fiancé cast member added that he did not want "well wishes or questions." He firmly stated that he would neither answer questions nor read anything his followers might discuss under his post. However, Eric noted that he would only ask for prayers for his late daughter.

The news of Alisa's death came after Eric was arrested in Adams, Wisconsin, for domestic battery and domestic disorderly conduct. The TLC star was booked on misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct charges. While he pleaded guilty to hitting Leida, per the arrest report, he denied claims of injuring their daughter. Additionally, he revealed that he and Leida had parted ways.

47-year-old Eric is facing two misdemeanor charges related to a July 4 incident involving his wife, Leida, whom he met on an international dating site during Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé.

Eric and Leida were renowned for being a controversial couple on the TLC series, due in part to Leida's attitude toward Eric's teenage daughter, Tasha. Additionally, Leida was displeased with the amount of time and money he spent on his three children from a previous relationship.

According to TMZ's report posted on July 11, 2025, Leida allegedly found Eric passed out in his car outside their home. She informed the police that he slapped her after she barred him from holding their newborn daughter due to his intoxication. Eric pleaded guilty to the allegation, according to the arrest report.

Leida also claimed that the 90 Day Fiancé male cast member had been physically assaulting her since they tied the knot in 2018. However, on July 7, 2025, when Eric appeared in court, he pleaded not guilty to both charges. Later that day, a petitioner filed for a temporary restraining order against the TLC star, and it was approved.

While Leida was not explicitly named in the court documents or the restraining order, her initials and birth date were provided, which revealed her identity. According to the court's statements, Eric was instructed to avoid bars, refrain from substance use, and not to reach out to his wife.

A few days passed, and Eric and Leida lost their newborn daughter. While Eric shared the news via Facebook, Leida reportedly shared a separate post, after which she deleted her social media.

"Dear God… You can take away my life but do not take away my daughter’s life…She just born… And God… If this is going to be my lesson to appreciate life since I’ve been struggling with suicidal thoughts then take away my trauma… Help. Me. Find. Peace. Help. Me. Forgive," the 90 Day Fiancé star reportedly wrote.

The female TLC cast member had previously filed for a divorce from Eric on February 12, 2024, in Wisconsin. However, she requested that the filing be dismissed within days, and it was on February 21.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence can call the Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in over 170 languages.

