"We're sleeping in separate beds" — 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Guillermo on his relationship status with Kara

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 debuted on July 6, 2025. Titled Welcome to the Party, Pal, it showed Guillermo and Kara reflecting on their marriage, discussing the cracks in their relationship and their conflicting ideologies. From emotional detachment to financial differences, the couple faced many challenges. Guillermo shed light on their relationship status, saying:

"The relationship is not how it was before. We're sleeping in separate beds."

Kara chimed in, saying that she and Guillermo were "going through a really hard time." She revealed that they separated their bedrooms after they had a "really big fight." The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum added that Guillermo did not speak to her for three days after their argument. However, she blamed him for their situation, saying he lacked as a husband and as a partner.

Guillermo wanted to reunite with his wife, but he was unsure how to restore their relationship to what it once was. In the episode, he was also shown arguing with Kara over his ambition to become a pilot and sharing financial responsibilities. The couple struggled to manage their marriage while balancing their professional lives and their child.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alums Guillermo and Kara discuss the tension in their marriage

In one of the segments of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode, Guillermo opened up about his desire to become a pilot. While he sounded excited about making a career out of it, Kara felt otherwise. She tried to make Guillermo understand that becoming a pilot would require a "lot of hard work."

Kara was worried that Guillermo would not be able to work a regular job and focus on his ambition simultaneously. Moreover, she emphasized that funding Guillermo's pilot training classes was the larger issue. While speaking to the cameras, the TLC star said:

"Right now, I'm the breadwinner of this family. I'm a realtor. Guillermo hasn't found his footing since we moved to the U.S., and currently, he's working at a restaurant. He recently quit his job that had health insurance benefits for us, and now he has this dream of becoming a pilot, but I just don't think it's the right time."

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum admitted that their conflicting perspectives caused "a fair bit of tension" in their marriage.

Kara then listed the number of times Guillermo had ventured into something new but refused to put in the work to execute things. She criticized him for not seeing things to fruition, while she did everything she could to help him.

"So, the difference between you starting your endeavors and me starting mine is that I actually try," she stated.

The comment rubbed Guillermo the wrong way, resulting in a heated confrontation. While speaking to the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? cameras, Kara stated that over the past few months, they had been "very agitated" and that it did not take long before issues snowballed into major conflicts.

Despite the tension in their marriage, the couple tried to "keep it really civil" inside the house so their child was unaffected by their arguments. However, Kara noted that it was "hard" to maintain that balance.

The couple was then shown heading to their separate bedrooms, when Kara and Guillermo acknowledged that their current situation had caused them to drift apart. In a separate confessional, Kara criticized Guillermo for not meeting her expectations, saying he made her feel "unsupported" while she had to take over all the household responsibilities.

It made her assume that Guillermo did not love her because, according to her, that was not how people treated their loved ones. Meanwhile, Guillermo wanted to reunite with his wife but was unsure how to get back to that happy place.

"We were in love once and it's impossible to just say one day like, 'Yeah, that's just gone,'" he added.

Kara expressed her feelings, admitting that she had not anticipated her marriage to look the way it did. She hoped that their situation would improve because, for her, where they stood currently was not "the goal."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episodes can be streamed on Max.

