Why was Varya Malina arrested? Charges against ‘90 Day Fiancé’ star and YouTuber explored 

Reality TV star and YouTuber Varya Malina is currently trending after her mugshot went viral online earlier this week. According to Screen Rant and blogger @shabooty, Malina was reportedly arrested in Tennessee on July 9, 2025.

Initially, the charges against Varya Malina were unspecified, as evident from the words, “W - OTHER JURISDICTION (NON-SPECIFIC) on the mugshot image. This indicated that the 90 Day Fiancé alum was taken into custody due to a pending warrant from another jurisdiction.

However, later, @shabooty claimed on a post on X that Varya was charged with a Class E felony (theft of property) after she allegedly stole merchandise worth between $1,000 and $2,500. She is reportedly being held at the Knox County jail and was detained by the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Varya Malina is allegedly awaiting bail and could face a prison sentence of one to six years plus a $3,000 fine.

Everything you need to know about Varya Malina

Varya Malina is a Russia-born reality TV personality who appeared in the fourth season of the TLC reality series, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, in 2020. Her co-stars included Big Ed Brown, Rose Vega, Stephanie Matto, Geoffrey Paschel, Usman Umar, Tom Brooks, and Darcey Silva.

On the show, she was paired with American model and reality star Geoffrey Paschel, with whom she later got engaged in the USA. However, Geoffrey soon faced legal troubles and was imprisoned in February 2022 with an 18-year sentence for multiple felony charges, including aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with emergency calls.

The couple also missed being invited to the "Tell All" episode of 90 Days Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, season 4, due to Paschel's legal issues. Because of her relationship with Paschel, Varya Malina eventually obtained a US green card and permanently moved from Russia to Tennessee. Before that, she stayed in Florida for a while.

In 2022, she announced on social media that she was considering joining the U.S. National Guard to speed up her citizenship process. Meanwhile, she supported her fiancé during his time in prison and frequently visited him. Additionally, Malina raised concerns about the living conditions and safety at American prison facilities.

Born in January 1989, Malina is currently 36 years old. She has previously worked as a TV and radio presenter and as a wedding planner. Varya is now a social media influencer active on Instagram, with over 305,000 followers, and on YouTube, with more than 24.7K subscribers, where she makes lifestyle and travel vlogs.

She has traveled around the world, including Jordan, Costa Rica, Turkey, and various U.S. states such as Las Vegas, Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Arizona. Malina also has a Cameo account where she interacts with fans.

According to Screen Rant, Varya Malina could face deportation to Russia, and her green card might be revoked if she is convicted of the current charges. Less than a week before her arrest, Varya celebrated the Fourth of July in Knoxville, Tennessee, with her mother.

