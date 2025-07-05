Why was Trippie Redd arrested? Rapper's mugshot surface after he was booked at Miami International Airport

On July 4, rapper Trippie Redd was taken into custody at Miami International Airport on a 2023 warrant in Miami-Dade County. According to reports by NBC Miami, Redd was en route to France when the authorities detained him. Miami-Dade County Corrections later released a mugshot of the rapper.

WPLG News reported that the arrest occurred at 4:50 p.m. local time, when the rapper was at MIA's Terminal J. The chain of events began after a pending warrant was discovered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection when Trippie Redd was at Gate 17.

The outlet further reported that the arrest occurred without incident and that Redd was detained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Les Ardentes, a music festival based in Belgium, had Trippie on their lineup for Saturday. According to M-DCSO deputies, the rapper was released on a $150 bond.

However, in 2023, the rapper was once apprehended by cops for driving without a license. At the time, Hunter, Trippie Redd's brother, was also reportedly in the car. Bodycam footage of the two brothers being pulled out of a vehicle in 2024 surfaced online, according to XXL Magazine.

The arrest reports further claimed that he did not even have a license in the first place. Police had also allegedly found that the two brothers had hotboxed the vehicle with smoke when they were pulled over. The latest arrest happened a few weeks after the rapper celebrated the birth of his child with Coi Leray.

The 2023 incident was not the only time Trippie Redd got into trouble with law enforcement. According to Hypefresh, a similar situation arose in 2018, when he was accused of assault and battery. At the time, he also faced an accusation of pistol-whipping a woman.

Trippie Redd and Coi Leray announced the birth of their child on June 16

As mentioned earlier, Trippie Redd recently became a father last month. Redd and Leray announced the latter's Instagram story on June 16, 2025. According to People, the story included a photo of the baby daughter in a white onesie holding her mother's finger.

The couple, however, did not initially want to reveal the face of their baby girl. On June 17, Coi Leray posted a tweet opening up about the difficulties with breastfeeding. In the tweet, she wrote:

"Breastfeeding ain't no joke #pinksweatsuits."

The tweet came with a gif of Leonardo DiCaprio yelling and text saying "IT HURTS" surfacing on him. In January 2025, Coi Leray admitted she was expecting a baby with Trippie Redd, as revealed through a couple of Instagram snaps. The caption of the post read:

"I'm a rock star mommy 💋🥹 we ready for 2025 🖤."

With a series of photos from a maternity shoot, Leray later revealed the sex of their child in April 2025 on Instagram. Earlier in May, Leray spoke to The Shade Room and opened up about choosing a name for her baby girl.

She then revealed that she was very fond of the name "Miyoco." She said that the meaning of the name was what drew her to it. She additionally cited another reason for liking the name. According to Leray:

"It also kind of has me and her father's name kind of tied together."

In an interview with The Shade Room, Coi revealed that she was elated to experience the journey of being a new mom. The couple has chosen not to disclose further details about their baby daughter at this time.

Trippie Redd and Coi Leray rekindled their relationship years after they split

According to reports by People dated April 2025, the couple began dating in 2019. However, things reportedly did not work out between them, leading to their breakup. After the breakup, Redd even apparently dissed Leray in a track, with verses that read:

"When you got with me, you were a genius/Now without me you have to live life as an idiot."

Coi Leray also responded to this diss in an interview on the No Jumper Podcast in August 2020. Leray expressed her feelings about the diss and explained that she did not appreciate his action of putting her down post the breakup. She added:

"I'm just like, damn. If you got something to say, let's get together and you say that sh*t to my face… I felt like I’m being used for clickbait."

Then, they seemed to have gotten back together again in August of last year, after Leray shared a screengrab of her FaceTime call with Redd. Just a few months since then, Leray revealed that she was pregnant with Redd.

Regarding the rapper's latest arrest, no clear information could be found about the 2023 warrant that led to the arrest.

