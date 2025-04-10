Why was Young Buck arrested? G-Unit rapper to serve 30 days in Tennessee jail

Rapper Young Buck, aka David Darnell Brown was arrested and booked into jail on Monday, April 7, 2025. Eric Mauldin, Assistant District Attorney for Sumner County told TMZ that Buck was supposed to meet with his supervisor twice a month. After missing the meetings, the rapper was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

A hearing was held on Monday, after the DA filed a motion for the same. In the hearing, it was decided that Buck's probation had to be revoked. According to reports by WKRN, once Buck serves these 30 days, a new bond would be set by the court.

As per TMZ, Buck was under probation in connection two cases: one involved domestic violence charges and the second one had drug charges. According to reports by Complex, the rapper's jury trial is set to begin on July 24, 2025.

Young Buck had a long history of troubles with law enforcement

This was not Young Buck's first time being in a compromising position with the law. This time he allegedly had violated his probation conditions. According to TMZ, apart from attending meetings with his supervisor, the rapper was also supposed to be under probation supervision and GPS monitoring.

In July 2016, Buck was in federal probation and later booked into Warren County Regional for violating the probation terms. According to a Complex report dated August 2016, this incident happened a few days after Buck was accused of threatening to burn down his former girlfriend's residence.

The 2016 arrest due to probation violation was in connection to a case that happened in 2012, which further involved a gun charge. Back in 2012, the IRS reportedly recovered illegal firearms and ammunition at Buck's mansion in Nashville. Before this probation began, he served 18 months at the Yazoo City Medium Security Federal Prison in Southern Mississippi.

In October 2020, Young Buck was again arrested for charges including domestic assault, vandalism over $10,000 and unlawful possession of a weapon. The rapper was detained at the Sumner County jail on a $60,000 bond. This arrest of Buck back then, had happened shortly after his then-partner was accused of firing a gun at him.

Buck had issues with 50 Cent

Apart from having legal troubles, Young Buck got involved in multiple other controversies. This included his popular feud with 50 Cent. In April 2022, Buck made an appearance on It’s Tricky With Raquel Harper. Buck accused Cent of restricting him from making new music through many cease-and-desist letters.

According to Buck, this even reportedly prompted him to file for bankruptcy. He further told Raquel Harper:

"He could get whatever he’s looking for from me, I can get what I’m needing from him. I can move on with my life, and continue feeding my kids. He could do the same. Like I said, my biggest situation was the fact that he sent cease-and-desists out to try to stop all of my music, and get everything pulled down based on saying I’m still an artist on G-Unit."

Young Buck additionally claimed that he then had another album that he owed to the record label. In the episode, Buck continued claiming that 50 Cent had been restricting him from making money.

In separate news about Young Buck, he had recently dropped a music video for his track Honor Me. The music video reportedly was released late last month. The rapper has previously been involved in a number of legal troubles before.

