"This a fake text"—Future denies rumors that he took back a watch from a former girlfriend over supposed photos with Trippie Redd

Nayvadius DeMun Cash, known professionally as Future, denied taking back a luxury watch from his ex after she was seen with Trippie Redd. On May 2, 2025, he commented on Instagram, calling the leaked text messages about it "fake."

The speculation began when an alleged text exchange surfaced online, showing Future reportedly commented on a former partner's photos with rapper Trippie Redd. In the texts, the rapper allegedly mentioned a tattoo related to their past, referred her a "good girl" who avoided him in Miami, and suggested Redd might not be loyal either.

The situation escalated when fans alleged that the rapper had taken back a high-end watch he had once gifted her. The unnamed woman reportedly accused him of being a "narcissist," dating multiple women at once, and physically taking back the watch after seeing her with Redd. She also displayed the faded remains of the tattoo, which she claimed had been almost removed.

The rapper, however, denied the authenticity of the texts. He wrote under a post by DJ Akademiks on May 2, 2025, debunking the claims in a public comment, as reported by AkademiksTV on X.

"This a fake text btw.. [facepalm emoji] insane."

Future's response and current music collaborations

The rapper's response was covered by several hip-hop news outlets. An article published by HotNewHipHop on May 2, 2025, confirmed the timeline and stated that there was no verified evidence linking the text messages or the watch incident directly to Future. The platform emphasized that the rapper rarely addresses online speculation, making this rebuttal notable.

This isn't the first time Future's love life has made headlines. The 41-year-old rapper, whose real name is Nayvadius Wilburn, has previously dated Ciara, Lori Harvey, and Dess Dior.

Most recently, he denied dating Instagram model Gorgeous Doll, who claimed they had been in a relationship for five years. The rapper addressed those rumors by telling fans to disregard online narratives not coming from him directly.

Outside the dating buzz, Future is currently active musically. He features on Coco Jones' new track Most Beautiful Design, which dropped on April 25, 2025, as part of her debut album Why Not More?. In an interview on April 30 with Sway’s Universe, Jones praised the rapper for showing emotional vulnerability on the song, as reported by Revolt on May 1, 2025.

Despite his "Toxic King" image, Rapper has stated in past interviews that much of his music reflects emotional complexity. In a 2022 GQ interview, he said, "This project is about sometimes having an open heart," and expressed frustration at being portrayed as the villain in public narratives.

Jones told Sway's Universe on April 30, 2025, that she chose Future for the verse because he mixes pain with confidence. His emotional verse, while keeping his usual style, impressed listeners. The song is now trending and has brought Future new R&B fans.

