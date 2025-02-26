"They definitely clocked my tea" - Coco Jones addresses internet dating rumors with Donovan Mitchell

Singer and songwriter Coco Jones was inquired about ongoing rumors of a potential relationship with Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell. Jones joined Shannon Sharpe on his "Club Shay Shay" show to discuss several topics, ranging from her music career to her personal life.

The former NFL star asked Jones about her love life and the rumors circulating about her and Mitchell, as they were seen holding hands in public. She was surprised by fans' detective skills but didn't give a clear answer.

"I love the internet because they definitely clocked my tea. I love that. Little spies everywhere. Feel like I'm in a detective movie, but you know what, I'm happy. But I'll say, my music is the outlet that I use to tell my story. But yes, I say some things, you can hear my album," Jones said.

This isn't the first time Coco Jones has avoided answering about her actual relationship with Donovan Mitchell. In January, the 27-year-old appeared on Middays With Persia by Persia Nicole to give another cloudy response to the chit-chat.

"The ones who know know!" Jones said, per Geo News.

Jones announced the release date of her new album, "Why Not More," on Tuesday, Feb. 20. The album will be released on April 25, giving fans the chance to hear what she might say about a potential relationship with Donovan Mitchell.

Kendrick Perkins takes shot at Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers when talking about title contenders

After Kendrick Perkins picked the OKC Thunder to win the Western Conference, he was wary about the Cleveland Cavaliers' chances of making it out of the East. With a history with both franchises, Perkins jabbed the Cavs, mentioning Donovan Mitchell's lack of success in the playoffs.

"They haven't earned respect, and name me a time when a Donovan Mitchell-led team has reached the NBA Finals or the Conference Finals," Perkins said.

"The month of Neveruary. It’s never happened. ... Respect is earned, not given. I get that they have the best record. They have to go out and prove it."

The Cleveland Cavaliers boast a league-best 48-10 record, surpassing the Boston Celtics (42-16) in the East and the Thunder (46-11) in the West. They are the only three teams with 40-plus wins at this point in the season, but Perkins isn't sold on the Cavaliers' chances to succeed. Shaquille O'Neal previously told Mitchell people doubted him and despite his good run in Cleveland, the narrative hasn't changed.

