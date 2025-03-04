What did Gorgeous Doll accuse Future of? Allegations against rapper explored as IG model claims being in 5-year relationship

Instagram model Gorgeous Doll has taken to social media in recent days to allege that she and rapper Future were in a secret relationship for five years. She took to the internet to discuss how she once found the singer in a compromising position. Meanwhile, the latter has since denied the same.

The Jasmine Brand took to their social media accounts on March 3 to share clips of Gorgeous Doll, alleging on the internet that Future was threatening that he would get her TikTok account deleted. While discussing the same, the influencer said:

“I will take this off of TikTok and I will go to Instagram with it. I will go to Twitter with it. I would go to every social with it. Listen, babe, who are you playing with?”

“I was losing it” — Gorgeous Doll alleges that she caught Future getting intimate with other women

In one of her many videos, Gorgeous Doll, who has amassed over 80,000 followers on Instagram, alleged that she was “tweaking” after finding Future getting intimate with two other women in a hotel room. Doll said on the internet:

“I agree I was dumb. I never expected sh*t like this. This one of the moments in my life that really was like, I open the door into the bedroom, this again, there were three b**ches… open the door, I look, I close the door, I call my mom immediately because I was losing it.”

As per the The Jasmine Doll social media post that was uploaded on March 3, Gorgeous Doll met Future at a strip club. As their relationship progressed, Gorgeous Doll claimed that she learned that he was not just her man, but he was “everybody’s man.”

Gorgeous alleged that Future invited her to a Christmas party, where she ended up seeing him with rapper and model Dess Dior, whom he dated between 2020 and 2021.

In her videos, Gorgeous also alleged that Future gifted her an “AP,” which is likely an Audemars Piguet watch, and went on to diss her in a song after learning that she was getting intimate with other men.

The controversy began on March 2 when Gorgeous Doll took to the internet to allege that Future attempted to silence her with a “gag order.” She then stated in a video that she never signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to not speak about their five-year relationship in public. In clips going viral, Gorgeous Doll said:

“In the five years that I’ve dealt with you, never once have I signed an NDA. So you’re going to lose. You may win a couple of fights, but I will win the war. Think I won’t go after you for me being an influence for the songs you made over the past few years? You think I won’t come after that catalog?”

Future has since dismissed the claims entirely. In a video that Gorgeous shared on social media, he could allegedly be heard saying, “I don’t know you bruh. I don’t even know you.”

This is not the first time Gorgeous has gone viral online. She got into a public spat with Latto last month when she alleged that Latto had somebody attack her, subsequently causing her to have a miscarriage.

