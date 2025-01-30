What are the allegations against Latto? Drama involving Gorgeous Doll explored as influencer claims rapper caused her miscarriage

Instagram influencer Gorgeous Doll took to social media recently to accuse rapper Latto of causing her miscarriage back in 2023. This comes after the latter took to the TikTok comment section to claim that she had a woman "whooped" after she spoke to Latto’s partner.

Many are under the assumption that Latto was referring to her rumored partner 21 Savage while speaking. She wrote in the comment:

"Who u describing? Cuz it’s not me lmaooo get off them tea pages u losing ur marbles last b***h spoke on my man on TikTok got whooped outside the club in the A u read that too?"

Gorgeous Doll responded to the same on TikTok by writing that the Ohio-based rapper “submitted an admission of guilt.” She also stated on the video-sharing platform that she thought it was funny that Latto, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, seemingly exposed herself. Gorgeous Doll added:

“What you just admitted to, right, is you admitted to having me jumped when you knew I was pregnant, causing a miscarriage, right?”

Gorgeous Doll then stated that she knew the singer would discuss the same at some point on social media. She added:

“I don’t know what the f*** is wrong with you, but you’re a real f****d up person because that situation meant a lot to me. But I’m happy that you’re trolling and thinking it’s funny to talk about because I promise you, I’m going to give you the field day that you want over it.”

Gorgeous Doll takes to social media to address the situation with Latto

On January 29, Gorgeous Doll also took to YouTube to address the drama in a video titled, MY TRUTH AND FULL STORY. In the video, the social media personality alleged that matters between her and Alyssa took a turn after the latter appeared at the Magic City Club in 2023. Gorgeous claimed that her exposing Latto for allegedly taking money back from dancers turned matters sour.

In another TikTok video, Gorgeous Doll claimed that her beef with the Big Mama rapper would have also likely started after the latter’s rumored partner, 21 Savage, tried to get Gorgeous Doll’s number. Gorgeous Doll said in the video:

“And that’s why I think you keep f**king with me, because maybe he finally told you the truth. And now I’m sitting here like are you an insecure weird b**ch?”

Although neither Alyssa nor 21 Savage has publicly stated that they are in a relationship, fans were quick to speculate the same as in 2023, the former was seemingly exposed for having a “Sheyaa” tattoo, which is 21 Savage’s real name. Alyssa also allegedly hinted at her relationship with the musician by creating a Sims character like 21 Savage and showing it off to fans.

As matters between the duo continue to garner internet attention, another TikTok user took to the platform to allege that Gorgeous Doll intentionally to the club while pregnant. Gossip blog Its Onsite also shared a clip of Gorgeous Doll, where she said:

“I was lit. I was drinking like four or five bottles of f**king wine. I was lit okay? I was celebrating with my homegirl.”

Although the TikTok user alleged that Gorgeous Doll was in the club drinking while she was pregnant, the latter had not confirmed that she was carrying a child at that time.

