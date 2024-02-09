What did Ice Spice say about Latto? Feud explored as the latter seemingly shades the “Deli” rapper in new single ‘Sunday Service’

Latto released her new single Sunday Service on Friday, February 9, and listeners couldn't help but notice the subtle digs aimed at Ice Spice. The ongoing feud between the two artists has been brewing for a while now. After Ice spotted the music video for the song, Pretty Girl, playing in the background of a TikTok snippet shared by the Big Energy hitmaker on January 7, she released the track, Think U the Shit (Fart), in response.

Spice also confirmed the diss in an AMA on X. She talked about how Latto's snippet tease for her new track featuring her music video in the background was weak and said:

"I was like, ‘This has to be fake — this is AI,’ but bitches be bold, so I was like, 'Alright, we’re being bold today.'"

Whereas in the Muwop hitmaker's latest track, she also seemingly calls out Ice Spice with the bar:

"Jesus walked on water, I got ice boilin' though (Hey-hey)."

Ice Spice and Latto take shots at each other

Latto released her track, Sunday Service, on February 9, and it seemingly takes a shot at Ice Spice. Even before, when she released the album art for the track, it showed her posing in front of pictures of various female rappers in the background with their eyes censored. One of the pictures belonged to Ice Spice. Two lines from the second verse of Sunday Service said:

"Think I'm the shit, bitch, I know it, ho (Hot). Jesus walked on water, I got ice boilin' though (Hey-hey)."

The Latto-Ice Spice beef is assumed to have begun when the former posted a picture of herself in front of a Corvette in March 2023, hitting a pose that many said closely resembled Ice Spice's signature move. This led to allegations of the rapper being an Ice Spice copycat.

Seemingly in response to this, the rapper responded in a tweet by saying that she doesn't like it when people take her tweets to fit their narratives. One user responded with the image of Latto hitting the pose in question and claimed that she was creating the narrative. The rapper responded by saying:

"Every time y’all accuse me of copying folks ima clear it up. Nun mo nun less.💋"

Later, on January 7, 2024, Latto posted a TikTok snippet teasing her new single, Sunday Service. However, playing in the background of her video was the music video to Ice Spice and Rema's Pretty Girl. Later on the same day, Spice posted a preview of a brand new diss track on Instagram with a troll image of Mario smoking. The image also said:

"Bitches be thinking they the shit but they ain't even the fart."

The official track, Think U the Shitt (Fart), was released on January 26, and it subtly referenced Latto's Put It On Da Floor. Later, while hosting a Space on X, Ice confirmed that the diss was indeed aimed at exactly who they thought it was aimed at. Ice Spice, who asked why she was in the back of Latto's snippet. She said:

"So I was like, ‘Wait a second — that’s me?’ So I’m like, ‘Okay, since we’re talking about me, let’s talk about me,’ and I dropped that, I was like, ‘This has to be fake — this is AI,’ but bitches be bold, so I was like, 'Alright, we’re being bold today.'"

To add to that, she even retweeted a fan who repeated the lyrics from the Sunday Service preview snippet that said:

"I just want a one on one, don’t know why she so nervous."

The rapper's latest post also seemingly takes shots at Ice Spice (Image via Instagram/@latto777)

The Bitch From Da Souf rapper was not done, though, as in her latest flurry of social media posts, she was seen smoking right next to the censored picture of Ice Spice. She was also seen shooting a music video for her upcoming single in the Bronx, Ice Spice's hometown.

