"They just gave him a pass?": Eminem racist tapes resurface amid recent Benzino feud 

Eminem fans were left surprised after music tapes of him singing racist lyrics resurfaced online. This comes after fellow musician and long-time rival Benzino released a diss track titled Rap Elvis, which came in response to Eminem seemingly firing at Benzino with the song Doomsday Pt. 2, which was released on Lyrical Lemonade’s new album, All Is Yellow.

Disclaimer: This article contains words/lyrics that may be offensive to some. Readers' discretion is advised.

For those uninitiated, Eminem and Benzino have been in a heated feud since 2003. Although the latter has fired shots at the former multiple times through several songs and tweets, Eminem did not respond. However, it seems like the Mockingbird singer is finally sharing his thoughts on Doomsday Pt. 2.

After Benzino released his track, Rap Elvis, and took to social media to claim that he “cooked” Eminem, tapes of the latter being blatantly racist resurfaced online.

In one audiotape, reportedly recorded in 1993, the Venom singer rapped:

“Black girls and White girls just don’t mix because Black girls are dumb and White girls are good chicks.”

Eminem’s racist music tapes resurface online amidst feud with Benzino

X (formerly known as Twitter) user @1nasirtrill took to the social networking site to share the controversial mix. In the same, the now-51-year-old can be heard singing:

“But Black girls only want your money, ‘cause they dumb chicks/ Never date a black girl, because they only want your money/ And that sh*t ain’t funny.”

Benzino had publicly blasted his rival after the audio tapes were made available for hip-hop fans back in 2003 by The Source, as per Genius. At the time, the rapper said:

“Don’t make this right now a double standard. We gotta treat this the same way you treat Mike Tyson, like you treat Kobe Bryant, like you treat R Kelly, like you treat O.J. Simpson.”

Unsurprisingly, many were shocked by Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III’s lyrics. In 2003, he released a statement saying that he created the songs because he was a teenager upset with a Black woman who he had just broken up with. Marshall also expressed hope for hip hope fans to not take the lyrics as something it was not and for them to have faith in the better person he was trying to be. He also added:

“Ray Benzino, Dave Mays and The Source have had a vendetta against me, Shady Records and our artists for a long time."

Marshall fired at Benzino and The Source in his official statement, as the latter hip-hop magazine, which was published by Benzino, refused to give his album, The Eminem Show, a good rating despite the songs being critically acclaimed and a fan favorite. Marshall repeatedly criticized Benzino for the same, prompting the latter to release one of his diss tracks, Pull Your Skirt Up.

Internet users were shocked by the racist lyrics and took to social media to opine on the matter:

Benzino recently claimed that he would be releasing multiple Marshall diss tracks this year.