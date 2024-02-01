"Genuinely disgusting": Benzino Tubi movie goes viral on Twitter amid Eminem beef, sparks online meme fest 

An explicit scene featuring the former publisher of The Source magazine, Benzino, from a Tubi movie began circulating online amid the reignited feud between Eminem and the music producer. The movie I Want Her was released in 2023 on the platform Tubi. It is a 57-minute-long feature film on the dangers of an extramarital affair and features Raymond Leon Scott, aka Benzino, as “Mike” in the lead.

Benzino, an American actor, rapper, and producer, was the co-owner of The Source, a popular hip-hop magazine in the United States. He stepped down from the magazine in 2005 due to "irreconcilable differences" with management, MTV reported.

On Thursday, February 1, 2024, an explicit shower scene from the Tubi movie starring an unclothed Benzino surrounded by multiple women began circulating online. The clip has elicited hilarious reactions from people seemingly traumatized by the NSFW content.

The movie appears to have been taken down from the Tubi website. However, social media users recorded the particular scene and shared it online. Reacting to the scene, a netizen said:

While the Benzino Tubi movie was released last year, it has now gone viral after fans seemingly got involved in the recently reignited decades-old feud between the music producer and Eminem. The Slim Shady rapper's fan base unearthed the explicit clip, which has generated an online meme fest.

The clip comes amid the music producer escalating his feud with Eminem, targeting him on a new diss track called Rap Elvis. On Wednesday, January 31, 2024, Benzino released a track eviscerating the Slim Shady rapper. He also took to Instagram, threatening the Grammy-winning rapper would be canceled if he didn’t respond to his diss track in 48 hours. Part of the lyrics in the track read:

“I am the culture, you don’t even be around/ You don’t even come outside, you don’t even see your town/ Icewear Vezzo said, ‘Em don’t be showing the city love’/ Why you ain’t got no words for him, huh?/ He is your city, bruh!”

Benzino’s diss track was in response to Eminem reigniting their beef this week after he dedicated several lines in his new song Doomsday Pt. 2. to the music producer. In the track, Eminem referenced his rival's strained relationship with daughter Coi Leray and also took aim at his finances and physical appearance, The Root reported. Part of Eminem's Doomsday Pt. 2. lyrics read:

“Now I have a riddle, one condition, you mustn’t laugh/ What is the opposite of Benzino? A giraffe/ ‘Go at his neck,’ how the f**k is that?/ How can I go at something he doesn’t have?”

It is unclear why Eminem chose to dredge up the old feud with Benzino that began in the early 2000s after the latter and his associates staged a hostile takeover of The Source magazine to use the platform to take down the rapper.

At the time, the music producer released old recordings in which Eminem used the N-word and reminded everyone that he was misappropriating black culture as a white rapper. The incident resulted in a staff walkout, The Root reported.