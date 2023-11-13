What did Benzino say about Coi Leray? Father-daughter beef explained as rapper responds to envious claims 

Benzino, born Raymond Leon Scott, did not take well to his daughter, Coi Leray's comments regarding his reaction to her success. Coi Leray recently appeared in an interview with Angie Martinez on the podcast Angie Martinez IRL on November 9, 2023. When asked how her father reacted to her success, she answered:

“At first it was rocky, because I felt like he couldn’t handle my success. I felt like it did come from an envious place, which is okay, cause he’s human, and it’s fine. He’s one of those people that feels like ‘Yo, I still have a story to tell,’”

Now the rapper has come forward to counter his daughter's statements, stating in a public Instagram statement on November 11, 2023:

"This has to be the most ridiculous 💩 I’ve heard in my entire life on this earth. How tf can be envious towards someone I RAISED, NUTURED, PROVIDED FOR, INFLUENCED AND LOVE VERY DEARLY??? This industry and the internet have completely messed up the minds of this young generation."

The rapper continued:

"I’m tired of her pushing a false narrative about who I am and what I’ve done as a father. In my 40 years in hip hop I’ve never ever seen an artist DOG their parents out the was Coi does and it’s embarrassing and sad..."

More on Coi Leray and Benzino beef

Benzino further stated in the same statement that Angie Martinez was being manipulative because she did not like him. In a subsequent statement, the rapper commented on how he had raised Coi Leray and her siblings and asked the broader media to refrain from commenting on the father-daughter tussle, stating:

"None of y’all was there when I was providing for her her mother, her two brother who were mine and her two older brother I raised who wasn’t mine so keep your negative opinions to yourself. I’m a real dad and I’m proud of that."

Benzino then ended his response to the Coi Leray interview with Angie Martinez with another Instagram post:

The beef between the rapper and his daughter began when she was featured in an interview for Paper Magazine's Women In Hip-Hop issue. The singer explained in the interview how she and her mom had split from Benizo and she later had to drop out of school and work when she was 16.

Subsequent to this, Benzino and Coi Leray's relationship deteriorated quickly, with the latter releasing a no holds barred criticism of her father in the form of the single No More Parties, with the lyrics:

"I’m too busy getting this money counting cheddar/My daddy let me down, but I promise you I won’t let up/I wanna say f*** that man, but that s*** won’t make me better."

This triggered a response on a now unavailable Instagram, with the rapper posting a plea for Coi Leray to stop:

"Now I'm bro, n**** and a b**** a** n****. Really? Really? Me?" he wrote in disbelief. "This is the most disrespectful s**t I've ever experienced. The names she just called [me] can never be forgiven or forgotten."

Benzino and his daughter have not reconnected ever since, with the current exchange the latest in a long family fued that has played out in social media as much as in the private lives of the two concerned.