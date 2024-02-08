What did Monique say about DL Hughley's daughter? Feud explained as Club Shay Shay interview ignites beef between the duo

Oscar-winning Precious star Monique appeared on Club Shay Shay on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, and reignited her feud with fellow comedian D.L. Hughley, which began in 2022 over a public contract dispute.

In the scathing podcast hosted by former NFL player-turned-talk show host Shannon Sharpe, Monique took shots at Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Oprah Winfrey, and DL Hughley. In the podcast, the Precious star explained the origins of her feud with the radio host, which escalated after the Oscar Winner dragged DL Hughley's daughter into it.

The public beef between the duo began in May 2022 when, during a stand-up performance, Monique blasted Hughley over a contract dispute over who was the rightful headliner of a live comedy show in Detroit.

The Precious star claimed that according to the contract she signed, she was supposed to be the headliner, but Hughley allegedly refused to perform if she was the headliner of the show. Hughley denied the allegation.

Shortly after the duo began taking shots at each other, the feud got progressively ugly in June 2022. Amid their ongoing feud, Monique dredged up an old interview where DL Hughley allegedly refused to believe that his own daughter Ryan Nicole Shepard was s*xually abused. She seemingly equated it to her trauma where she, as a black woman, was not believed when she spoke up about her trauma.

In an Instagram post dated June 3, 2022, the Precious star posted a clip of Hughley's confession and wrote:

“When my husband & I say we have to fight for the little girls coming up behind us & u see DL didn’t believe his own daughter over a friend because he seemingly likes his friend more than he LOVED HIS OWN DAUGHTER & didn’t want to be bothered by the inconvenient truth. This highlights why the BLACK WOMEN isn’t believed when she publicly speaks about her trauma.”

DL Hughley and his daughter call out Monique over Instagram post

Shortly after Monique referenced the comedian’s daughter in their ongoing feud over the contract dispute, DL Hughley and his daughter both blasted the Oscar winner over weaponizing their family's past traumas.

According to Black Enterprise, on his radio show, Hughley said Monique failed to provide context when she referenced the trauma, saying his daughter was abused by a 13-year-old boy and not a grown man.

Hughley revealed that he regretted not believing his daughter at the time and also slammed the Precious star for invoking “s*xual trauma in an argument that has nothing to do with what you’re talking about,” and added:

“I will never let you on my show–never. You will never talk to my children. I will never have anything to do with me. You do not exist.”

Hughley’s daughter, Ryan Nicole Shepard, also called out Monique over the insensitive comments on Instagram and wrote:

“You’re disgusting and you absolutely need to keep every single member of MY family’s name out of your poisonous mouth. Not because you can do us harm, you can’t. But because you are adding to the historical and systematic disrespect and trauma of other Black women… whom you claim to love. And for what? A check?”

The actress later issued a public apology for her insensitive post.

DL Hughley responds to latest Monique allegation on Club Shay Shay

The old feud between the duo was reignited on February 7 after Monique appeared on Club Shay Shay and explained the origins of their beef, which allegedly stemmed from her appearance on his radio show.

Monique told podcast host Shannon Sharpe at the time that Hughley’s co-host Jasmine posed the question during a session of “Would You Rather,” that she considered to be deeply offensive.

During the show, the actress was asked if she would rather her husband, Sidney Hicks, have protected s*x with Precious director Lee Daniels or unprotected s*x with video vixen, Karrine Steffans. Monique told Sharpe the question was designed to attack her family.

The actress said she immediately got on the phone with the radio host and aired her grievances, but the King of Comedy brushed off her concerns. Monique added that she sent him a cease and desist to prevent him from airing the segment.

In response to the claim, DL Hughley took to Instagram and denied Monique’s allegations and called her a liar, noting he pulled the segment immediately after she called him upset over the game.

In response to the allegations on Club Shay Shay in an Instagram story shared by the Shade Room, DL Hughley said at the time when the comedian called him upset over the session, he did respect her wishes and willingly pulled the segment.

Hughley began the video by comparing Club Shay Shay to the Wendy Williams show and its contentious content and took shots at her weight. He added:

"I don't know anybody who works out that much and gains weight unless every crunch you do has a captain in front of it. But apparently, she went on Club Shay Shay and told a radio story about how she came on my radio show and how I wasn’t there at the time and my co-host and I played a game that we play all the time with everybody called “would you rather.’ "

Hugley claimed after the actress called him offended over the game, he respected her wishes and chose not to air the segment on his radio show.

“She apparently was so offended by that, that she said she got off and she called me. Monique said I was very dismissive. Monique’s a liar. Well, Monique did call me and I heard her complaints. I listened to her and I pulled the segment. So if I had been as dismissive as she alleges I was, that segment would have aired and it didn’t because I respected her wishes. She's a liar.”

During the three-hour conversation on Club Shay Shay, the actress also targeted Oprah, saying that she felt betrayed after her estranged family was invited to Winfrey’s talk show in 2010.

The Precious star's podcast appearance came after comedian Katt Williams appeared on the show in January and made some controversial statements, airing out his list of grievances against his colleagues in the industry.

Ghost stories in outer space? More details HERE.