What is American actor and comedian DL Hughley's net worth in 2023?

The American actor DL Hughley is known for his performance as one of the "Big Four" comedians in The Original Kings of Comedy. He and actress Ladonna Hughley got married on February 22, 1986, and together, they have three children. They are named Tyler Whitney Hughely Ryan Nicole Hughely, and Kyle Aaris Hughely.

For over three decades, DL Hughley has had a career as a comedian, radio host, and actor. He has accumulated a wealth of $10 million from his three-decades-long career, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

DL Hughley's early life and net worth explored

Darryl Lynn Hughley, known professionally as DL Hughley was born on March 6, 1963, in Los Angeles, California. He is the son of Audrey and Charles Hughley, and the second child of four siblings. His father worked as a Delta Air Lines maintenance worker. The comedian's family only lived in Portsmouth for two months after D.L. was born before moving to California, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

DL Hughley grew up in South Central, Los Angeles. The actor's life had its ups and downs. He had a tough time as a teenager when he became a member of the street gang The Bloods. The Brothers star was expelled from San Pedro High School but he soon left the gang life and got his GED. He turned his life around by working for The Los Angeles Times, as per Hot New Hip Hop.

Hughley began working in show business in Los Angeles in 1991 and gained popularity as the original host of BET's Comic View between 1992 and 1993. Over the course of his career, he has managed to accumulate a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The actor was the main character on the ABC/UPN sitcom The Hughleys and a significant part of The Original Kings of Comedy. The other members of the "Big Four" are Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, and Bernie Mac.

D.L. Hughley also took up other roles including an appearance in Scary Movie 3 and voicing the Gadgetmobile in Inspector Gadget. He was a part of Brer Fox in The Adventures of Brer Rabbit. Hughley has appeared in episodes of many TV series as well. These include The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Scrubs, Hawaii Five-O, Glory Daze, and Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, as per The US Sun.

In June 2010, D.L. Hughley acted as a special guest moderator of ABC's The View. He also guest-hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

The actor is not just known for his comedic skills, he is also an avid political and social spokesperson. He was chosen to host and write a comedy news show on CNN that covered global news in politics, pop culture, entertainment, and sports. The show was named D.L. Hughley Breaks the News and began filming in October 2008, as per Deadline.

However, in March 2009, just five months later, DL Hughley chose to end the show, to move back to Los Angeles to be closer to his family. However, he continued working with CNN as an LA-based contributor for the network.

The 60-year-old also had a radio show called The D.L. Hughley Morning Show, on station WRKS in New York City. in 2009, but it was soon canceled. Hughley is currently hosting a talk show, The D.L. Hughley Show, that premiered on TV One on March 18, 2019, and spends time with his family.